A Major Turning Point for GreenIT: OxygenIT Launches Free Access to Its GreenOps Platform to Eliminate Guesswork in Cloud Carbon Footprinting

PARIS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to disrupt the Green IT market, OxygenIT is now offering its GreenOps solution for free, empowering organizations of all sizes to eliminate manual estimations and unreliable carbon footprint calculations.

OxygenIT's mission is clear: to replace error-prone, spreadsheet-driven carbon assessments with a fast, automated, and reliable solution. With just a few clicks and under 30 minutes, businesses can now generate an accurate carbon footprint of their most impactful IaaS and PaaS cloud services, along with personalized recommendations to cut both emissions and cloud costs.

By providing unprecedented visibility into cloud energy consumption, the GreenOps startup aims to help organizations take immediate action—turning transparency into efficiency and sustainability.

"Most companies are aware of the environmental impact of IT, but few are taking meaningful steps—often due to lack of reliable data," says Gilbert Cabillic, founder and CEO of OxygenIT. "With OxygenIT, they now have easy access to accurate, actionable KPIs to reduce both their carbon footprint and cloud spend. We want IT leaders to move beyond outdated, handcrafted carbon reports—because today, carbon can and should be a key performance indicator."

Democratizing Cloud Carbon Data Access

In today's cloud-driven world, cost optimization and vendor risk often overshadow environmental concerns. OxygenIT aims to rebalance the equation by offering its automated, ISO 21031-compliant carbon measurement solution for free—across all major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Within minutes, users gain:

Fast, Reliable, and Commitment-Free

Where carbon accounting is still often treated as a consulting project, OxygenIT introduces a tool-first, product-led approach. The solution performs accurate, source-based measurements from the largest range of cloud native services, using a transparent, auditable methodology—going far beyond what's possible with VM-only calculators.

Key features include:

OxygenIT empowers organizations and their advisors to focus on driving change, not just measuring it.

Press Contact:OxygenITThomas Dubustdubus@oxygenit.io

About OxygenIT

Developed by ScaleDynamics, OxygenIT is the first carbon measurement solution designed for both on-premise and cloud-native infrastructures. It measures energy use and emissions across IaaS, PaaS, and virtual services, translating technical data into meaningful business insights. Its bottom-up approach gives IT and ESG teams the tools they need to drive impact.

More information: https://www.oxygenit.io/

