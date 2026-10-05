ACTO Named a Luminary in Everest Group's "Innovation Watch: Agentic AI in Life Sciences Commercial 2026"

Recognition highlights ACTO's role-based SuperAgents, cross-platform orchestration, and Life Sciences-focused approach to governed agentic AI

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI in Life Sciences, today announced that it has been named a Luminary in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Agentic AI in Life Sciences Commercial 2026, a global assessment of leading agentic AI technology providers serving commercial teams in the Life Sciences industry.

The report evaluates 22 providers of agentic AI products and platforms across two dimensions: market performance, which includes scale and maturity, and ecosystem drivers, which includes partnerships and investments. Providers are categorized as Luminaries, Fast Followers, Influencers, or Seekers. ACTO is positioned in the Luminary category, which represents providers with the strongest market performance and ecosystem drivers.

Everest Group's research comes as agentic AI emerges as a major enabler of commercial transformation across Life Sciences. The report identifies opportunities spanning sales, marketing, medical affairs, market access, and patient services, as organizations look to agentic AI to improve decision-making, automate work, coordinate actions across systems, and enable more personalized engagement.

"As life sciences enterprises scale agentic AI across commercial functions, the focus is shifting from isolated AI applications to connected commercial platforms that can connect data, content, and workflows across roles and systems. The value of agentic AI will depend on its ability to coordinate activity across systems and functions while preserving governance, traceability, and human accountability," said Rohit K, Practice Director at Everest Group, "ACTO differentiates through its role-based approach to agentic AI in life sciences commercial, combining domain-specific SuperAgents with cross-platform orchestration and life sciences-focused governance. Its growing partner ecosystem and early customer deployments further support enterprise adoption, positioning ACTO as a Luminary in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Agentic AI in Life Sciences Commercial 2026."

ACTO's inclusion reflects an AI strategy years in the making. The company began investing in AI in 2022 with LAICA, its AI-powered conversational assistant for Life Sciences learning, which evolved into ACTO SuperAgents, launched in 2026.

"We are thrilled to be named a Luminary by Everest Group, recognized alongside our strategic partners Veeva and Salesforce," said Parth Khanna, Co-founder and CEO of ACTO. "We began investing in agentic AI in 2022 because we believed AI could fundamentally change how work gets done in Life Sciences, not by replacing people, but by augmenting them. That vision is now a reality. Our customers see tremendous value and impact from role-based SuperAgents that understand the person, the work they do, and the highly regulated environment in which they operate. This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of AI in Life Sciences is not about adding more tools; it's about creating an intelligent, connected workforce where people and AI work together to achieve better outcomes."

Built exclusively for Life Sciences, ACTO combines its AI-powered Field Excellence Platform with role-based SuperAgents that work across systems to deliver compliant, in-the-moment support—from clinical and scientific knowledge retrieval to coaching and field medical insight capture—so customer-facing professionals can spend less time navigating systems and more time strengthening relationships with healthcare professionals.

The recognition follows ACTO's inclusion earlier this year among Everest Group's Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers for 2026, further underscoring the company's continued investment in AI-powered field excellence and agentic AI purpose-built for Life Sciences.

Download your free copy of the full report or learn about ACTO's role-based SuperAgents at acto.com/superagents.

Visit acto.com, or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About ACTO

Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement. By elevating training and coaching while agentifying up to 30% of the work embedded in customer-facing roles, ACTO frees teams to focus on what matters most: human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Built to meet the industry's highest regulatory standards, ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at www.acto.com.

Media Contact: Roger Villareal, roger@rogerthatcomms.com

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