Adria News S.à r.l. launches Adria News Network, an independent brand serving Southeast Europe

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adria News Network (ANN) today formally launches under Adria News S.à r.l., bringing together 14 country-leading television, print and digital news brands in a dedicated governance framework designed to further protect editorial freedom.

ANN has been established within a new governance framework for United Group's media portfolio, introducing independent Board oversight, defined editorial leadership and strengthened safeguards for newsroom decision-making.

Adria News Network introduces editorial protections for television, print and digital news outlets in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, including N1, Nova S, Vijesti and Danas, consolidating established and trusted news brands, award-winning journalists and experienced editorial leadership. The news operations reporting to Adria News Network collectively employ more than 1,000 journalists and staff and serve a combined audience of over 16 million people.

The introduction of a new governance framework will mean the news outlets now report to a fully independent Board, with no executives or shareholder representatives from United Group.

Comprised of world-class directors with deep international experience in media, governance and regulatory standards, the Board is chaired by Rani R. Raad. Rani's experience spans more than 25 years, with roles including President of CNN Commercial Worldwide, CEO of International Media Investments (IMI) and President and Operating Partner of RedBird IMI. Rani is joined by Nigel Baker, a senior British media executive who currently chairs the Sky News Board - a panel of experts established to ensure the UK channel's editorial independence, and Brent Sadler, an award-winning journalist and former Senior International Correspondent for CNN. As ANN's Chief News Executive, Brent will oversee editorial standards (as defined by the independent Editorial Council), newsroom leadership and the integrity of the network's journalism. The Chief News Executive will operate under the governance procedures set by the Board and will oversee editorial standards as defined by the Editorial Council and Editorial Charter. Additional board members include Thomas Probst, Niall Martin and Kirenga Mbonampeka.

To ensure editorial independence, Adria News S.à r.l has established an Editorial Council composed of respected international media figures. The Council will develop and adopt an Editorial Charter as one of its first formal acts, and, going forward, will provide external accountability and guidance on editorial standards, ethics and compliance.

Members of the Editorial Council include:

Editorial authority of assets reporting to Adria News Network is fully separated from corporate decision-making. This governance framework further ensures editorial independence of all news assets and ensures no external, shareholder or Group management influence can shape editorial coverage, tone or judgement.

The model is intended to ensure long-term sustainability, protect editorial integrity from external interference, and provide stability and clarity for journalists, staff and audiences alike.

Rani R. Raad, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Adria News S.à r.l. (ANN), said:

"Adria News Network begins its work with clear governance, independent leadership and protected editorial authority. Our responsibility as a Board is to ensure the long-term strength and sustainability of the organisation while safeguarding the conditions in which independent journalism can thrive."

Nigel Baker, Chairman of the Editorial Council, said:

"This framework provides a strong and credible foundation for independent journalism. Adria News Network has been designed to operate free from external influence, with clear safeguards to protect editorial integrity and uphold the highest professional standards."

Notes to editors

