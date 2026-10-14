Agentic AI and Network Security Take Center Stage at Software Mind's Telco Days 2026 With Telefónica, Amdocs and IBM

Free online conference on November 6, available on demand, features a ROCCO survey of 300+ telecom leaders, AI-driven SMS fraud and a keynote by physicist Andrzej Dragan

KRAKÓW, Poland, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom operators are experimenting with AI. Turning experiments into measurable results is far harder. Telco Days 2026, a free online conference hosted by Software Mind on November 6, is built around closing that gap under the theme "Roadmap to Agentic AI and Safer Networks," with speakers from Telefónica, Amdocs, IBM, Alianza, Next Mobile, ROCCO and Tallence.

In "Hype vs. Reality," ROCCO's Jason Bryan will present what more than 300 telecom leaders think about AI, tackling the questions operators ask most: Which use cases are worth the investment? Why do pilots stall before production? And what separates real returns from hype?

The first keynote comes from Andrzej Dragan, professor at the University of Warsaw, on whether machines can think.

Next Mobile will show how generative AI sits on both sides of the SMS channel, powering fraud and defending against it. Software Mind will present the roadmap for its Amplitiv Signaling Firewall. Telefónica, Tallence and Software Mind will reveal how nearshore delivery transformed Telefónica's charging operating model, Amdocs will discuss turning BSS platforms into monetization engines, and Alianza will explore voice AI orchestrated through the operator's network. IBM's session will be announced soon.

"Telecom AI is moving past proofs of concept, and operators are finding that autonomy raises the stakes as much as it eases the workload," said Dawid Mielnik, Telecom General Manager at Software Mind. "A wrong AI decision costs service quality, customer trust and real operational risk. That's why agentic AI in telecom must understand networks, not just language."

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET on November 6, with all sessions available on demand afterward. Attendees will leave with practical lessons from teams running AI in production. Register free at softwaremind.com/events/telco-days-2026.

About Software Mind

Software Mind, a global technology partner, provides consultancy and software development powered by AI accelerators, helping companies turn AI, cloud and data expertise into measurable business value. In telecom, the company has spent over 25 years engineering inside operator networks – SS7, Diameter, SIP, IMS and roaming – and develops the Amplitiv product suite for roaming, signaling security and voice.

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