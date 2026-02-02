circle x black
Airmedic Achieves EURAMI Accreditation - An International Recognition of Excellence in Air Medical Transport

02 febbraio 2026 | 09.05
SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmedic is proud to announce that it has earned accreditation from the European Aero-Medical Institute (EURAMI), an internationally recognized distinction confirming that its fixed-wing air ambulance operations meet the highest standards of quality, safety and operational performance. This achievement positions Airmedic among trusted global air medical providers, recognized for excellence in both aviation and clinical care.

"Achieving EURAMI accreditation is the culmination of a demanding process. All departments contributed to demonstrating that our practices meet the most rigorous industry standards. This achievement reflects the collaboration, discipline, and high level of professionalism that define Airmedic," said Heather Petrie, Director of Quality, Safety, and Project Management.

Founded in 1992, EURAMI is one of the most respected reference organizations in the field of air medical transport. Its evaluation process is based on strict criteria covering patient care, operational procedures, medical governance, crew training, and aircraft maintenance. EURAMI accreditation is widely regarded as a symbol of excellence and trust internationally.

For Airmedic, this certification comes at a strategic time as the company continues its sustained growth in the international market. Supported by a versatile dedicated fleet, two Bombardier Learjet 45XR aircraft and six Pilatus PC-12 NG air ambulances, the company strengthens its credibility with insurers, assistance companies, and healthcare institutions seeking reliable partners aligned with global best practices.

"This accreditation reinforces the long-term vision we've pursued for years: an integrated model where safety, performance, and collaboration remain at the core of every mission. It reinforces Airmedic's position as a trusted international partner and supports our ambition for sustainable growth within the air medical transport industry," said Louis-Philippe Loiselle Fortier, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at Airmedic.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is a Canadian air medical transport provider specializing in patient repatriation for both Canadian and international patients, serving Quebec and destinations worldwide. Its dedicated fleet consists of six Pilatus PC-12 NG aircraft and two Bombardier Learjet 45XR jets. Available 24/7, Airmedic delivers end-to-end mission management. Airmedic holds EURAMI accreditation for its fixed-wing operations, an internationally recognized benchmark reflecting the highest standards in safety, quality, and best practices.

