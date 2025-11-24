circle x black
ALLPOWERS Launches Biggest Black Friday Sale: Big Savings on Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators

24 novembre 2025 | 12.00
DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLPOWERS has officially launched its largest Black Friday Sale of the year, offering record-low prices on a wide range of portable power stations, home backup systems, and high-efficiency solar panels. Running from mid-November through December 1.

The event features discounts of up to 68% off, making it the best time of the year for outdoor adventurers, RV travelers, and homeowners to upgrade their clean-energy setup.

Unbeatable Prices on Best-Selling Power Solutions

This year's Black Friday event includes major savings across ALLPOWERS' most popular models, such as the R2500 (2500W | 2016Wh) for home backup and RV use, the R1500 series (1800W | 1152Wh) andR1500 Lite series (1600W | 1056Wh) for camping and emergencies, the lightweight R600 series (600W | 299Wh) for portable needs, and the powerful R4000 (4000W | 3456Wh) for whole-home support. High-efficiency foldable solar panels like the SP037 and SP039 are also heavily discounted, with multiple power-station-plus-solar bundles offered at the lowest prices of the year.

Extra Savings With Tiered Discounts

On top of direct price reductions, ALLPOWERS is offering additional tiered discounts:

– Orders over €1,200: extra 3% off– Over €1,600: extra 5% off– Over €2,000: extra 7% off– Over €2,500: extra 10% off

These stacked savings make it significantly easier for users to build a complete off-grid or home backup power system.

Spend More, Get More: Complimentary Gifts

In addition to discounted prices, ALLPOWERS is introducing a tiered gifting programme for Black Friday.

Customers can receive complimentary devices depending on their order value:

– Orders Over €1,700: Free PB100– Over €2,100: Free Solax P100– Over €2,500: Free S200– Over €3,000: Free R600

The initiative is designed to support users building complete off-grid or emergency-ready systems, adding extra flexibility to their setups.

Comprehensive Shopping Benefits

All Black Friday purchases through the official ALLPOWERS EU store include:

– 30-Day Price Match Guarantee– 30-day worry-free returns– Lifetime customer support– Fast EU-wide delivery– Up to 5-year warranty

Explore all offers at the official ALLPOWERS EU Black Friday page:iallpowers.eu/black-friday

Media enquiries: Selah Calvert, selah@allpowers.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829284/image_5027195_6043288.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allpowers-launches-biggest-black-friday-sale-big-savings-on-portable-power-stations-and-solar-generators-302623947.html

in Evidenza