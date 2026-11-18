LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwyn AG, the multi-national gaming entertainment company, teams up with Mario Lopez on a new mission to unlock more feelings through play – launching with the first-ever Allwyn 'Feel it all' Live Draw offering one lucky fan the chance of a lifetime to feel like an F1 driver.

The 'Feelings Deficit'

Adults worldwide are experiencing a significant 'feelings deficit' in their everyday lives, with 3 in 10 adults (29%) saying they feel emotionally deflated1 and stuck in repetitive daily cycles2, according to new research.

The comprehensive survey of 7,000 adults across five countries, which examines feelings, routine and participation in "play" (defined as activities pursued for pure enjoyment, fun or entertainment), found that people are seeking more feelings such as joy (58%), excitement (45%), optimism (45%) and hope (42%) day-to-day.

Play can change this: 67% of respondents say play makes them feel more joyful and 64% happier, with 46% believing more play offers a break from routine and 59% saying it makes them feel more energised. An overwhelming majority of people (88%) say they would like more play in their everyday lives, but lack of time (38%), opportunity (29%) and inspiration (22%) are some of the key barriers.

The issue seems to cross generational boundaries, with Millennials (47%), Gen Z (43%) and Gen X (41%) citing time scarcity as their primary barrier to enjoying more play, despite craving it, while over a fifth of older generations surveyed feel they are "too old" to have play in their lives.

As a one-stop shop for gaming and entertainment, Allwyn knows more about play than most. Inspired by the belief that play can help unlock feelings as it fires people's imagination and makes them smile, Allwyn is on a new mission to bring more play to people around the world.

The Allwyn 'Feel it all' Live Draw at Vegas

On Thursday 19th November 2026, Mario Lopez will invite fans to feel it all with Allwyn in a spectacular, immersive live draw in the East Harmon Fan Zone of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026.

To mirror the feelings of excitement and tension associated with motorsport, thousands of Allwyn LED balls will be handed out to racegoers in the East Harmon Fan Zone between 2:30 and 8pm. They will light up the Vegas night in a sea of turquoise for a never-seen-before moment that will have fans holding their breath in anticipation.

Guided by Mario Lopez, participants will experience the full spectrum of feelings through a dramatic countdown as the balls randomly go dark one by one, echoing the thrilling highs and lows of Formula 1®, until only one lucky winner remains.

Actor, presenter and Allwyn partner Mario Lopez said: "There's nowhere on earth with an energy quite like Las Vegas during race week, and what Allwyn is doing in the Fan Zone is taking that excitement to a whole new level. When you bring thousands of people together with a chance to win the opportunity to 'feel' like an F1 driver, you get to see every single human feeling play out in real time - the hope, the suspense when those LED lights start dropping, and that surprise and joy at the very end! We are going to feel absolutely everything on that stage, and I can't wait to share it all with the crowd."

The Prize

Up for grabs is the prize of a lifetime – the opportunity to feel like an F1® driver with a VIP trip to the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2027 including exclusive Paddock Club tickets, business class flights, transfers, experiences and a stay in a luxury hotel. No one experiences the full range of feelings more than an F1® driver, from suspense and pride to nervousness and even disappointment, and the lucky winner will emulate the lifestyle of the world's most glamorous athletes in the place that many drivers call home.

Whether it's the joy of a scratch card, the hope of a lottery ticket or the excitement of an online game, Allwyn brings different experiences of play to life with an ongoing commitment to strengthening player protection.

For more information, please visit https://livedraw.allwyn.com/.

Notes to editors

1When asked about the emotions experienced on a typical week, nearly one in three (28%) of those surveyed either often or always experiences feelings of deflation

2When asked how they experience feelings during the average day, 29% of respondents surveyed said 'I normally experience the same sorts of feelings every day'

Full details of the 'Feel like an F1 driver' prize:

Research methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 7000 General consumers (aged 18+) in the UK, USA, Austria, Greece, and the Czech Republic. The data was collected between 02.11.2026-06.11.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About Allwyn

Allwyn AG is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

Media enquiries allwynpr@vccp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allwyn-uncovers-feelings-deficit-and-joins-forces-with-mario-lopez-to-help-people-experience-more-feelings-through-play-302944065.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.