circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 11:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ANGEL Unveils Innovative Water Purification Technology at Aquatech Amsterdam 2025

13 marzo 2025 | 06.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech Amsterdam 2025, the world's largest water technology exhibition, was held from March 11 to 14 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The event gathered global industry leaders, experts, research institutions, and government representatives. ANGEL, a global leader in water purification technology, showcased its latest innovations, drawing significant industry attention.

ANGEL presented several advanced purification solutions, notably the Space Master Series Whole House Water Filtration System and the T7 Countertop Ice-Making RO Water Purifier. It also introduced groundbreaking technologies such as the AIMS (ANGEL Ionic Microsensor), the Long-lasting Reverse Osmosis Membrane 2.0, and APCM Sterilization Material.

On the first day of the event, Mr. Zhao Kai, Vice President of ANGEL Group, spoke at the AquaStage about the AIMS, a rapid and economic strategy for smart water quality monitoring. He highlighted the importance of sensors in smart water treatment, showcasing ANGEL's independently developed AIMS, which solves common sensor issues such as leakage, low accuracy, and size limitations. AIMS enables precise real-time monitoring and efficient control of water resources.

AIMS has wide-ranging applications in biomedical, environmental, agricultural, and industrial sectors, ensuring water quality safety and suitability.

AIMS has been featured at Aquatech Amsterdam's Innovation Lab, and has previously won the Innovation Award at Aquatech China.

ANGEL has obtained over 1,000 patents, participated in the development of 20 national and industry standards, and received 27 international invention awards over the past three years, achieving a patent "Grand Slam" from the world's top five patent offices. ANGEL's continuous breakthroughs in core technology and industrial application have solidified its leading market position.

At the exhibition, Per Brandberg, a senior research consultant from Euromonitor International, awarded ANGEL's Space Master Series dual certifications for being leaders in industry sales: "Angel Space Master M7 Series-No.1 in Household Central Water Purifier Sales in Mainland China" and "Angel Space Master Series Whole-House Mini Water Softener-No.1 in Household Central Water Softener Sales in Mainland China."

As the frontrunner in China's water purification industry, ANGEL has earned global recognition through its outstanding products and technology. Moving forward, ANGEL will continue advancing its globalization strategy, expanding into international markets, enhancing service systems, and delivering more convenient, efficient, and intelligent water purification solutions for consumers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640825/ANGEL_Unveils_Innovative_Water_Purification_Technology_at_Aquatech_Amsterdam_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-unveils-innovative-water-purification-technology-at-aquatech-amsterdam-2025-302400784.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"
News to go
Bonus psicologo, dal 15 aprile le graduatorie con i nuovi beneficiari
News to go
Papa Francesco, sciolta la prognosi: le sue condizioni oggi
News to go
Riforma fiscale terzo settore, via libera dall’Europa
News to go
Caro caffè, ecco le città dove costa di più
News to go
Israele-Gaza, negoziati a Doha
News to go
Da carenza a eccesso di medici, 60mila in cerca di lavoro entro il 2032
News to go
Dazi, Coldiretti: a rischio record 7,8 miliardi di export cibo italiano in Usa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza