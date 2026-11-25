FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SSE: 600298), a global leading yeast biotechnology company, showcased its latest ingredient innovations and application solutions at Fi Europe 2026, taking place November 17–19 at Messe Frankfurt.

Driving Innovation in Taste and Nutrition

Under the theme "Powering Taste and Protein Together," Angel Yeast addressed food industry's most pressing priorities, including sodium reduction, clean-label development, high-protein and high-fiber formulations, hybrid protein innovation, fat reduction, and enhanced flavor experiences.

Throughout the exhibition, international R&D specialists and Italian culinary professionals hosted live cooking demonstrations to explore the application potential of Angeopro yeast protein and yeast extract (YE) across a range of food categories. Featured applications include clear yeast protein water, Italian protein pasta, savory sauces, and bakery products.

These demonstrations highlight how yeast-derived ingredients can help food manufacturers enhance nutritional profiles, optimize flavor, and develop products that meet changing consumer expectations for both taste and nutrition.

New Product Launches: Advancing Yeast Protein Applications

During the exhibition, Angel Yeast launched two new yeast protein products: Angeopro Yeast Protein Hi90-A and S80-A.

Hi90-A delivers a high protein content of 88%, offering a smooth mouthfeel and neutral flavor profile ideal for the demanding requirements of premium sports nutrition and specialized dietary groups. Meanwhile, S80-A offers complete water solubility, targeting emerging and fast-growing segments such as ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and protein-fortified waters.

These new additions further expand the versatility of the Angeopro portfolio, providing formulators with tailored solutions to meet evolving consumer demands for clean-label, high-performance nutrition.

A Broad Ingredient Portfolio, Powered by Application Expertise

Angel Yeast presented an integrated portfolio spanning yeast protein, yeast extract, baking ingredients, human nutrition solutions, and tea-derived ingredients.

The showcase features a range of finished-product concepts, including yeast protein powders, high-protein bars, and low-sodium sauces, illustrating the versatility of Angel Yeast's ingredient technologies across different food applications.

By combining ingredient expertise with application-driven R&D and customer collaboration, Angel Yeast aims to support food manufacturers in bringing differentiated products to market.

Sharing Expertise in Sports Nutrition

As part of the Fi Europe Conference Forum, Dr. Winston Sun, Deputy General Manager of Angel Yeast's Belgium Innovation Center, delivered a presentation titled "Innovative Applications of Yeast Protein in Sports Nutrition Foods."

The presentation explored the functional properties and application potential of yeast protein in sports nutrition and functional food products, highlighting opportunities to develop science-backed nutritional solutions that respond to growing demand for high-quality alternative protein sources.

The session also reflected Angel Yeast's ongoing commitment to advancing ingredient science and supporting the next generation of protein innovation through international R&D collaboration.

Advancing Global Innovation with a Strong European Focus

Building on its international R&D network, technical expertise, and customer-focused approach, Angel Yeast will continue to develop high-quality ingredients and application solutions that address evolving market demands.

By connecting global innovation capabilities with local market insights, Angel Yeast is committed to creating value for customers and partners worldwide while contributing to the future of food innovation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-showcases-taste-and-protein-innovation-at-fi-europe-2026-302950002.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.