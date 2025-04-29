Announcing Veeva AI

Major new initiative will add AI to Veeva applications and the Veeva Vault Platform to help automate critical industry-specific functions and improve productivity from clinical to commercial

BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva AI, a major new initiative that adds AI to the Veeva Vault Platform and Veeva applications to help life sciences companies automate tasks and improve employee productivity using AI Agents and AI Shortcuts. Veeva AI provides a fast and efficient way to introduce application-specific AI Agents based on large language models (LLMs) into existing Veeva applications and enable end users with AI Shortcuts. Veeva AI will work in all Veeva applications across all major areas, including clinical, regulatory, safety, quality, medical, and commercial.

Veeva AI Agents can be deployed quickly with high impact because they understand the Veeva application context, have application-specific prompts and safeguards, and have direct, secure access to Veeva application data, documents, and workflows. Customers can configure and extend Veeva-delivered AI Agents and build custom AI Agents to address company-specific use cases. AI Agents can be used through a chatbot user interface or called via the AI API.

Veeva AI Shortcuts empower end users with the ability to easily set up personal AI-powered automations to accomplish frequent user-specific tasks such as helping with workflows, generating insights, or researching a topic.

"GenAI is a new computing paradigm that will significantly increase productivity for knowledge workers," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Core applications give you structured data, business rules and workflow. They execute with the speed, consistency, and scale we expect from computers. GenAI brings the more human-like ability to derive answers and insights from ambiguous situations that deal with language, context, and broad-based knowledge. Core applications and GenAI working seamlessly together will bring significant productivity gains."

Veeva AI is LLM agnostic and will support most major large language models. Customers may use a Veeva-supplied LLM or configure Veeva AI to use a customer-specific LLM. Regardless of deployment or which LLM is used by a customer, Veeva AI keeps customer data secure for each customer.

"Our customers depend on Veeva applications for some of their most critical industry-specific processes from clinical to commercial. They want to use AI to improve productivity and ultimately get treatments to patients faster," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Adding Veeva AI to our core applications will help make AI simple, secure, and compliant for life sciences companies of all sizes."

The first release of Veeva AI is planned for December 2025 and will be licensed at the Vault level with a simple and reasonable subscription fee to encourage industry adoption that is both broad and thoughtful.

