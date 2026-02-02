ANTA Announces strategic partnership with the Hellenic Olympic Committee as Gold Sponsor & Official Sportswear Partner ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Chinese sportswear brand ANTA formally announced its designation as a Gold Partner of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC). ANTA will provide the Hellenic delegation with Official team uniforms for major international competitions.

As the birthplace of the Olympic Movement, Hellas carries a profound sporting heritage and holds a significant position on the international sporting stage. For the upcoming Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, ANTA will serve as the official supplier of the Hellenic Delegation, providing Olympic collection and sportswear collection with a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and accessories designed for ceremonies and casual wear.

The collection is designed around a blue color palette inspired by the Hellenic national flag. Graphic lines draw inspiration from the wave motifs featured in the Hellenic Olympic Committee emblem, while mountain-shaped print details reference Mount Olympus, the country's highest peak, blending contemporary sports aesthetics with Hellenic cultural heritage.

The range comprises multifunctional training pieces including ski suits, soft-shell ensembles and insulated down jackets, designed to meet the demands of diverse sporting and everyday scenarios while delivering comfort, functionality and refined style. The outdoor podium garments are enhanced with ANTA's proprietary technologies, which afford dynamic moisture management and rapid dry ability alongside static thermal retention for superior warmth.

Petros Sinadinos, Chairman of the Marketing Commission of the Hellenic Olympic Committee commented: "We are deeply honored to collaborate with an industry-leading sportswear brand such as ANTA. This partnership represents a true win-win relationship. Most importantly, it provides tangible benefits to our athletes, who will appear on the world's premier sporting stage equipped with top-level performance apparel."

ANTA formally contracted with the International Olympic Committee in 2019 as an Official Sportswear Supplier and has since been a dependable, long-term partner of the Olympic Movement. The collaboration with the Hellenic Olympic Committee marks another important milestone in ANTA's international development.

Looking ahead, ANTA will continue to drive innovation through technology and cultural integration, delivering professional sports equipment to athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

About ANTA

ANTA was established in China in 1990s. As a leading sports brand in China, ANTA has always been committed to providing consumers with functional, professional and technology-driven sports products across a diverse range of sporting categories, from popular sports such as running, cross-training, basketball, and others, to professional and niche sports. ANTA also provided professional competition and training equipment for ten Chinese national winter sports teams for Milan, empowering Chinese athletes to compete on the world stage.

About the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC)

The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has played a crucial role in the history of modern Olympism. Founded on November 24, 1894, in Athens, it convened for the first time on the same day to initiate plans for the first Modern Olympic Games, which were eventually held in Athens in 1896.

The H.O.C.'s mission centers on preserving and promoting Olympic principles within Greece, with a focus on sports and educational initiatives. Core activities include coordinating with national sports federations to prepare Greek athletes for Olympic competition and selecting the nation's representatives for the Games. Through these efforts, the H.O.C. not only aims to strengthen athletic excellence but also to instill Olympic values that inspire national pride and international cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874594/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874595/003.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874596/004.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anta-announces-strategic-partnership-with-the-hellenic-olympic-committee-as-gold-sponsor--official-sportswear-partner-ahead-of-milano-cortina-2026-302676113.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.