Anycubic Opens Deposits for Kobra X, Following Formnext Debut of Its Next-Generation Entry-Level Multicolor FDM Printer

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its public debut at Formnext 2025, Anycubic today announced the opening of the deposit program for Kobra X, a new entry-level FDM 3D printer designed to make multi-color and multi-material printing more accessible to a broader range of users.

Unveiled alongside the company's latest product lineup in Frankfurt, Kobra X reflects Anycubic's continued focus on simplifying advanced desktop manufacturing workflows. As noted by 3D Printing Industry during Formnext, the company's recent launches signal a clearer separation between entry-level and higher-performance systems, while placing greater emphasis on speed, material adaptability, and ease of use.

Kobra X positions itself within this strategy as an open-frame, single-nozzle multicolor printer aimed at users entering multi-color printing for the first time, without requiring external color support devices or complex system integration.

A New Standard for Entry-Level Multicolor: ACE GEN2 Architecture

At the core of Kobra X is Anycubic's second-generation ACE (Anycubic Color Engine) architecture, which integrates four filament channels directly into the printhead and shortens the molten filament transition path to approximately 30 mm. Compared with external filament-swapping systems that rely on long retraction distances, this design allows color changes to occur over a much shorter travel range, improving efficiency during multicolor prints with frequent transitions.

In controlled internal tests using common 4-color models, Anycubic observed that ACE GEN2 can reduce color-switching time by approximately 30–50%, while lowering filament purge waste by a similar margin. Although results vary depending on model geometry, material combinations, and transition frequency, the shorter molten filament path generally enables faster, more material-efficient color changes in everyday multicolor printing scenarios, while preserving a single-nozzle workflow familiar to entry-level users.

Practical Multi-Material Capability: From PLA to TPU and PVA

Beyond color, Kobra X is designed to support multi-material printing within the same job. Through adaptive extrusion pressure control, the system can switch between materials with different mechanical properties, including combinations such as PLA with TPU (68D) or PLA with PVA.

This capability allows users to explore functional designs—such as flexible joints, soft-touch components, or soluble supports—without moving to dual-extrusion systems or enclosed industrial platforms. By keeping material switching within a single-nozzle architecture, Kobra X maintains a relatively straightforward setup while extending the range of applications available to entry-level users.

Kobra X is intended to be approachable for first-time multicolor users, while incorporating the standard hardware and firmware features expected from modern desktop FDM printers. These include automated bed leveling, motion and flow calibration, AI-assisted print monitoring, quiet operation modes, and a streamlined assembly and maintenance workflow.

Deposit Program Now Open

As of December 26, Anycubic has opened the deposit program for Kobra X via its official store. Customers can place a US$10 deposit, which will be applied as a US$30 discount toward the final purchase price at checkout.

About Anycubic

Founded in 2015, Anycubic is a global manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and materials, offering both FDM and resin solutions for makers, designers, engineers, and small-scale manufacturers. The company continues to focus on making advanced fabrication technologies more accessible through practical design and user-oriented innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851936/Anycubic_s_Newly_Released_Entry_Level_Multicolor_FDM_Printer_Kobra_X.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.