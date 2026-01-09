Appian Intellectual Property Suit Headed to Retrial Following Virginia Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court of Virginia rejected Pega's attempt to dismiss the case entirely

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian announced today that it would press its trade secret claims against Pegasystems Inc. ("Pega"), following the decision from the Supreme Court of Virginia remanding the case for retrial and rejecting Pega's arguments seeking to dismiss the case entirely. Pega previously was found to have violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act, a decision it did not appeal.

"None of the issues addressed by the Supreme Court of Virginia go to the principal facts regarding Pega's misappropriation of Appian trade secrets. We will present that evidence to a new jury and remain confident our claims will be properly addressed by Virginia courts," stated Jaye Campbell, General Counsel of Appian.

The Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion described how Pega hired a "spy" to obtain Appian information, went to great lengths to conceal his identity, used Appian's information for its benefit, and subsequently engaged in efforts to get access to Appian software through employees' use of aliases and non-Pega credentials. Appian presented evidence from dozens of witnesses and thousands of pages of documents demonstrating Pega's use of its "spy" to analyze the inner workings of Appian's software, improve its own product, and train its sales team.

All aspects of the decision could be subject to further appeal by Appian or Pega. Appian cannot predict the outcome of any appeals or further proceedings, or the time it will take to resolve them.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the outcome of any retrial, appeal and the timing of such matters, are forward-looking statements. All aspects of the court decision could be subject to further appeal by Appian or Pegasystems. Appian cannot predict the outcome of any appeals or the time it will take to resolve them. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

