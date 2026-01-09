circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Appian Intellectual Property Suit Headed to Retrial Following Virginia Supreme Court Decision

09 gennaio 2026 | 02.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Supreme Court of Virginia rejected Pega's attempt to dismiss the case entirely

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian announced today that it would press its trade secret claims against Pegasystems Inc. ("Pega"), following the decision from the Supreme Court of Virginia remanding the case for retrial and rejecting Pega's arguments seeking to dismiss the case entirely.  Pega previously was found to have violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act, a decision it did not appeal.

"None of the issues addressed by the Supreme Court of Virginia go to the principal facts regarding Pega's misappropriation of Appian trade secrets.  We will present that evidence to a new jury and remain confident our claims will be properly addressed by Virginia courts," stated Jaye Campbell, General Counsel of Appian.

The Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion described how Pega hired a "spy" to obtain Appian information, went to great lengths to conceal his identity, used Appian's information for its benefit, and subsequently engaged in efforts to get access to Appian software through employees' use of aliases and non-Pega credentials.  Appian presented evidence from dozens of witnesses and thousands of pages of documents demonstrating Pega's use of its "spy" to analyze the inner workings of Appian's software, improve its own product, and train its sales team.

All aspects of the decision could be subject to further appeal by Appian or Pega.  Appian cannot predict the outcome of any appeals or further proceedings, or the time it will take to resolve them.

About Appian

Appian provides AI process automation.  We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments.  Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale.  We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no-one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter )

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the outcome of any retrial, appeal and the timing of such matters, are forward-looking statements. All aspects of the court decision could be subject to further appeal by Appian or Pegasystems. Appian cannot predict the outcome of any appeals or the time it will take to resolve them. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025 and other reports that Appian has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Caption_2700px_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-intellectual-property-suit-headed-to-retrial-following-virginia-supreme-court-decision-302656977.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Polizze catastrofali, i danni del ciclone Harry riaccendono il dibattito
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza