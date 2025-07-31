Arctic Juice & Cafe, a pioneering brunch cafe chain focused on healthy living and premium natural goodness, today announced it has closed its Series A financing led by BoltRock Holdings

VERBIER, Switzerland, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Juice & Cafe is one of the fastest-growing healthy lifestyle cafe chains in Europe, operating locations in Switzerland, France, and other key markets. The Company, which is renowned for its 'Born in the Mountains' alpine story, will utilise this investment to accelerate its expansion across Europe and further develop initiatives that reward customers for maintaining active lifestyles. The funding will also support growth into new urban and international markets, as well as enhance the company's sustainable supply chain operations.

"The global shift toward conscious consumption and wellness-focused lifestyles continues to accelerate, creating unprecedented demand for authentic, sustainable food and beverage experiences," said Craig Huff, Founder and Managing Member of BoltRock Holdings. "We are excited to partner with Arctic Juice & Cafe, a company that has successfully redefined cafe culture by integrating alpine heritage, fitness, and premium offerings into a compelling brand experience, with a unique and differentiated story."

Arctic Juice & Cafe designs and operates premium juice and coffee bars that serve specialty organic coffee, cold-pressed juice, and natural goodness brunch across major European locations including Val d'Isère, Verbier, Chamonix, Zermatt, Geneva, Lausanne, Annecy, Lyon, and Zurich. The company's proprietary approach combines sustainable sourcing, wellness-focused menu design, and community engagement through fitness initiatives, serving health-conscious consumers who prioritise both quality of lifestyle and quality of what they eat.

"This investment validates Arctic Juice & Cafe's mission to revolutionise daily lifestyle habits through exceptional organic coffee, clean juice, and healthy brunch-style natural food," said Piers Ritchie, Founder and CEO of Arctic Juice & Cafe. "BoltRock shares our vision of creating a sustainable, active lifestyle brand with real purpose, and brings the strategic capital needed to expand our unique mountain-born cafe culture to major centres across Europe and beyond. Under this framework, we plan to work with BoltRock to significantly increase our store footprint and continue building a world-class organisation from the exciting base we have built to date. This is both significant and smart capital, and I'm very excited with us having strong new partners, who are also great people."

"Arctic Juice & Cafe is led by an experienced founder with a proven track record in lifestyle brands and a deep understanding of the premium wellness market," said Daniel Bondy, Managing Director of BoltRock Holdings. "We are thrilled to support Piers and his team as they scale this unique concept that authentically connects healthy living with cafe culture."

Craig Huff and Daniel Bondy of BoltRock Holdings will join the company's Board of Directors.

About Arctic Juice & Cafe

Founded in 2016, Arctic Juice & Cafe operates sustainable juice and coffee bars focused on three core product pillars: organic specialty coffee, clean juice, and energy-optimised natural food. The Company, which set out with a clear mission to enthuse a better quality of daily lifestyle. Arctic actively fosters a strong element of community fitness and wellbeing, as demonstrated by the Company's CEO and Arctic Run Collective team completing the 2025 edition of the grueling Speed Project 500km footrace from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Headquartered in Verbier, Switzerland, Arctic Juice & Café operates 15 locations across Switzerland and France, serving customers who embrace an active, sustainable lifestyle. Learn more at www.arcticjuicecafe.com.

About BoltRock Holdings

BoltRock Holdings is a family investment office based in New York City. BoltRock primarily focuses on providing flexible, patient, long-term capital to world-class companies in important industries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741765/Arctic_Juice_Cafe_Logo.jpg

