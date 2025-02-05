circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

AV Access Unveils the Innovative eShare W90 4K Wireless Conferencing System at ISE 2025 in Barcelona

05 febbraio 2025 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in ISE 2025, a prominent AV and systems integration event. The event takes place from February 4 to 7 at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via, Spain.

At Booth 1C800, AV Access is showcasing its latest products, including the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, 4K video wall processors, the 4KIPJ200 4K KVM over IP solution, and the iDock series KVM switch docking stations. This diverse product range highlights AV Access's dedication to advanced audiovisual technology.

Full-Featured USB-C Input & Dual HDMI Outputs

A standout product at AV Access's booth is the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, featuring a full-functional USB-C port for video/audio streaming, data transfer, laptop charging, and network access—all through a single cable. With dual HDMI outputs, users can connect two monitors. "The quad-view mode also allows up to four sources on a single screen," said Bill, CTO at AV Access.

Wireless Conferencing with One Click 

The eShare W90 enables seamless wireless control of USB 3.0 conferencing devices when paired with the eShare D30 USB-C dongle. Plug the dongle into a laptop and click the control button to initiate video conferences quickly. Users can also share content on two large screens via HDMI/USB-C ports or wirelessly through AirPlay, Miracast, Chromecast, and dongle. Additionally, dual high-speed Ethernet ports allow network segregation.

"We are excited to showcase the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system at ISE 2025. This system streamlines meeting setups and enhances overall experiences," concluded Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is a globally recognized manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switch docking stations, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conference room solutions. Committed to offering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at competitive prices, AV Access continues to innovate in smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, robust supply chain, and exceptional management, AV Access stands as your trusted partner in the audiovisual industry. Learn more at www.avaccess.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606132/AV_Access_eShare_W90_Wireless_Conferencing_System_Dual_Outputs.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/av-access-unveils-the-innovative-eshare-w90-4k-wireless-conferencing-system-at-ise-2025-in-barcelona-302360325.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Traffico illecito di rifiuti, arrestati imprenditori a Napoli
News to go
Ecco come cambia il paniere Istat
News to go
Almasri, verso informativa Piantedosi e Nordio alle Camere
Gravina rieletto presidente Figc, Marotta: "Bene così"
Aggredisce un ragazzo che indossa kippah, arrestato dalla Digos - Video
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan Mallardo: 25 arresti
News to go
Terra dei Fuochi, Strasburgo condanna l'Italia: "Non ha agito su rifiuti tossici"
News to go
Concorsi scuola 2025, calendario delle prove scritte per docenti
News to go
Bonus tinteggiatura 2025, quali lavori sono detraibili
News to go
Medio Oriente, raid Israele in Libano: ultime news
News to go
Caso Almasri, scontro sempre più acceso tra maggioranza e opposizione
News to go
Olio low cost dalla Tunisia, l'allarme della Coldiretti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza