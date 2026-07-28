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Award-Winning Broker Mitrade Extends AFA Partnership

28 luglio 2026 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global CFD broker Mitrade today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for an additional year.

The renewal continues a brand partnership first established in 2025 and reflects Mitrade's ongoing commitment to building meaningful international collaborations.

As Argentina's national football association, the AFA is one of the most internationally recognised organisations in football. Its distinguished heritage includes three FIFA World Cup™ titles and a history of producing some of the sport's most recognized players.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Argentine Football Association," said Timur Konsky, Chief Executive Officer of Mitrade. "This renewal demonstrates our continued investment in global brand initiatives and our commitment to building meaningful partnerships. We look forward to building on our collaboration with the AFA over the year ahead."

Mitrade Group has received 62 industry awards in recognition of its products and services, including the 2026 Best CFD Broker – Germany award from Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine.

The renewal reinforces Mitrade's association with one of football's most internationally recognised organisations and reflects the company's ongoing focus on global brand development.

About MitradeMitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA and FSC. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-broker-mitrade-extends-afa-partnership-302833168.html

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