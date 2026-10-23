Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives Unveils New Campaign featuring Adriana Lima

A new visual campaign captures the vision of unique island living, through light, water and Baccarat's world of crystal - shot by world-renowned photographer Russell James

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives unveils a new brand campaign starring internationally renowned model Adriana Lima, offering a cinematic interpretation of residential ownership and the distinctive way of life imagined for Baccarat's first island in the Maldives.

Shot against the natural landscape of the Indian Ocean, by iconic photographer Russell James, the campaign explores the interplay between light, water and nature and Baccarat's world of crystal, craftsmanship and French artistry. Across a series of intimate visual moments, Lima brings to life the rituals of residential living in the Maldives - from quiet mornings and time spent with family to swimming, exploring and gathering together by the water - from the luxury of your own home.

At its heart, the campaign presents how owning a residence in the Maldives can be a way of life, rather than simply a place to stay. The residences are conceived around the rhythms of the Maldivian landscape, with the natural environment providing the backdrop to everyday life. All 62 turnkey residences, ranging from two to five bedrooms, embody the maison's timeless sophistication with light-filled interiors that bring the outside in. Expansive layouts with 20-metre private infinity pools, dual outdoor showers, fire pits for starlit gatherings, personal yoga pavilions, and fully equipped bars for seamless al fresco indulgence create the idyllic island lifestyle.

For the first time, the campaign reveals the Maldives' only golf residences. A collection of five homes situated around the island's private nine-hole golf course, curated entirely for those who embrace daily active living to the backdrop of the Maldives' most desirable settings.

Russell James is a globally recognized fine art and fashion photographer known for expertly capturing human experience and the true essence of places and people. Russell James comments: "The extraordinary beauty of Adriana immersed in the perfect nature of the Maldives is one of the most authentic and logical photographic series I have had the pleasure to create."

Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives comprises a collection of five islands across 125 acres in the South Malé Atoll, with 62 private residences and 50 villas enveloped by the Indian Ocean. As the first Baccarat-branded residences in the Indian Ocean, the project carries over 250 years of the Maison's heritage and artistry. Designed by world-renowned partners including 1508 London, HKS, L'Observatoire International, and Marcel Wanders, the destination embodies timeless sophistication and contemporary craftsmanship.

The new campaign featuring Adriana Lima is now live on baccaratmaldivesresidences.com | @baccaratmaldivesresidences.

Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives is managed by Starwood Hotels, the property offers a curated lifestyle of culinary excellence and holistic wellbeing, with seven specialty restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs, a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, and an array of sports and leisure facilities. Every detail reflects Baccarat's enduring commitment to the art of living beautifully.

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