Barbara Palacios Named Head Winemaker at Bodegas Casa La Rad

LOGROÑO, Spain, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodegas Casa La Rad is delighted to announce the appointment of Barbara Palacios López-Montenegro as its new head winemaker. Palacios is the first woman winemaker from the acclaimed Palacios family of Spain. With her deep roots in La Rioja and extensive international experience, she brings a fresh perspective to the eco-diverse estate in Rioja Oriental.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barbara to Casa La Rad. Her expertise, passion, and commitment to terroir-driven winemaking align perfectly with our vision," said Laurent Grumel, winery general manager. "Barbara's leadership will be instrumental in crafting wines that embody elegance as well as authenticity, reflecting the unique characteristics of our estate."

Palacios' journey in winemaking is both rich and diverse. Following in the footsteps of her father and uncles, she first pursued viticulture and oenology studies in Bordeaux, earning technical diplomas in 2004. She gained hands-on experience at some of the world's most renowned wineries, including Château Margaux and Château Pichon-Longueville Baron in Médoc, and Robert Mondavi in Napa Valley. Her subsequent career has taken her around the globe, refining her expertise with top-tier wine producers in Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Chile, Argentina, and Spain. Upon returning to Rioja in 2005, she dedicated herself to cultivating a small vineyard near Haro planted in 1989 by her father, Antonio Palacios. This project laid the foundation for Bodega Barbarot, her personal winemaking venture. In 2014, Palacios further solidified her expertise by earning an oenology degree from the University of Rioja.

Casa La Rad, originally established in the 17th century as a hunting lodge for the Marquises de Legarda, has evolved into the largest single-property wine estate in Rioja. Spanning 800 hectares, the estate features 48 distinct vineyard parcels planted at elevations between 515 and 675 meters above sea level. The vineyards average more than thirty years of age, including 28 hectares of Garnacha, Malvasía, and Viura vines dating back to the mid-1970s. The estate's altitude, microclimates, and rugged terrain contribute great complexity and depth to its wines.

Committed to sustainability, Casa La Rad is certified with the internationally recognised FAIR'N GREEN seal for sustainable viticulture. Nestled in the Ocón Valley—a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve—only 14% of the estate is under vine. The rest is dedicated to old-growth woodlands, olive groves, and grain fields. Since its transformation under new ownership in 2014, the winery has embraced innovative barrel-aging techniques, opting out of traditional Reserva and Crianza classifications in pursuit of maximum terroir expressiveness in its wines.

Bodegas Casa La Rad produces 100% estate-grown Rioja DOCa wines under the Casa La Rad, Alma La Rad, and Viña Solarce labels. With current production at 75,000 litres, the winery anticipates growth to 200,000 litres by 2030. The appointment of Palacios marks an exciting new chapter for Casa La Rad, reinforcing its commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability.

