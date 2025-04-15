Bauma 2025: XCMG Excavator Debuts 13 E-Series Models Customized for the European Market

XUZHOU, China and MUNICH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator, a specialized excavator business unit from XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), made its grand entrance at bauma 2025 under the theme Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow, unveiling 13 E-series excavators meticulously designed for European markets. The global construction machinery event, held from April 7th–13th, 2025, saw XCMG Excavator attract significant attention with its cutting-edge solutions and record-breaking orders.

E-Pioneer: Precision Engineering for Europe

To address regional demands, XCMG Excavator's technical and marketing teams collaborated closely with European partners to develop excavators tailored to local operational needs. Among the highlights were three flagship models: the XE10E and XE45E mini excavators, optimized for urban projects, and the XE530E heavy-duty mining excavator, engineered for rugged terrains. These models, featuring enhanced performance and efficiency, garnered immediate interest and multiple letters of intent from attendees.

Record-Breaking Orders Signal Market Confidence

Kicking off with a wave of high-profile contracts signings, the XCMG Excavator exhibition saw a landmark agreement for 300 units, including its regionally celebrated XE19E and XE27E models, shatter the single-order record at the event.

Leveraging years of customer insights and compliance with stringent EU regulations, XCMG Excavator unveiled a full spectrum of mini, medium, and large excavators. The mini lineup drew particular praise, with Mr. Hans from FORKLIFT OÜ, a Estonian contractor exclaiming, "Gute, supergute Maschine!" ("An exceptional machine!") during a live demonstration.

Green Innovation: Leading the Sustainable Transition

Aligned with the European Green Deal, XCMG Excavator emphasized its commitment to eco-friendly technology, showcasing zero-emission, low-noise, and energy-efficient machinery. A milestone delivery of 20 XE215EV electric excavators underscored the company's leadership in renewable energy solutions. Visitors test-drove the popular XE19EV, applauding its high efficiency, intelligent controls, and operator-centric design.

XCMG Excavator's green portfolio now spans 1.5 to 70-ton models, including all-electric, hybrid, and electric traction options. The XE215EV, with its six core advantages — power, durability, safety, intelligence, ergonomics, and energy savings — has become a top choice in Germany and the Netherlands for 20-ton-class projects.

With a product strategy focused on application-specific performance and durability, XCMG Excavator is strengthening its presence in Europe's high-end excavator segment. As the industry moves toward more advanced, sustainable technologies, the company plans to deepen partnerships with global stakeholders to drive mutual growth.

