circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 15:55
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN debuts at the 4th annual Sustainability Week Asia conference

28 marzo 2025 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUGANO, Switzerland, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  On March 25, BE OPEN visited Thailand, as The Economist Group's signature sustainability summit returned to Bangkok for the fourth time. Sustainability Week Asia rounds off a series of global conferences - from Cape Town to New York - which bring together the world's foremost experts and industry leaders shaping the transition to a more sustainable future.

Opening with keynote addresses by high-ranking officials from Thailand's Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Industry, this year's event welcomed more than 900 delegates from across Asia and beyond. It also marked BE OPEN's first time participating in this important summit to witness conversations about banks driving the ongoing green vehicle transition, providing subsidised financing options for green auto consumption;  Asian manufacturers adapting to 'net zero' goals, the region's brightest architects revolutionising sustainable living, and many more.

The founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina focused on the value of the conference for the foundation: "We are happy to become part of the event that connects businesses, investors and innovators to achieve a more sustainable future. Annually for our sustainability competitions we collect hundreds of outstanding creative projects from young people all over the world, and do our best to promote them to the public and private sector. Educating and motivating young people to become leaders of sustainable change is the best way forward. That is why we keep trying to do more by offering them a platform for pitching, discussion and exchange of ideas boosting their confidence and helping them to see that they matter."

Since its inception, BE OPEN has tried to identify the evolving needs of the future, offering a platform for the enterprising young leaders of tomorrow to realise their potential as they work to design, create and innovate for the betterment of the planet. As BE OPEN believes in the power of human creativity to push the boundaries, it values such opportunities to share insights and derive inspiration from the cutting-edge developments taking shape in Asia.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by Austria-based international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-debuts-at-the-4th-annual-sustainability-week-asia-conference-302414350.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Camera vota all'unanimità pdl per lavoratori malati oncologici
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza