Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:48
BIGO Ads Partners with Unity LevelPlay to Drive Growth for App Developers

09 gennaio 2025 | 10.33
SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads SDK is now an approved bidding partner for Unity LevelPlay, a leading mediation platform. This collaboration brings together BIGO Ads' vast ad inventory and LevelPlay's massive traffic, empowering developers to enhance their revenue potential and optimize their user experience.

What benefits from integrating BIGO Ads?

BIGO Ads provides a reliable and secure SDK that empowers developers and advertisers to achieve sustainable growth.

For app developers:

For advertisers:

What Our Partners Are Saying

Ashley Navon, Senior Director of Growth Partnerships, Unity

"We're delighted to bring BIGO Ads into Unity LevelPlay. The addition of their global demand in our mediation will help boost the bids and ultimately the revenue for our developers and publishers."

Eden Liu, Head of BD, BIGO Ads

"Our team is excited to partner with LevelPlay. Collaborating with LevelPlay has been seamless, and their efficiency and professionalism are outstanding. We believe this integration will unlock significant value for developers and advertisers alike."

INDIEZ Team

A top mobile game developer has seen a 30% increase in ROAS after partnering with BIGO Ads, already starting testing integration with BIGO Ads SDK as their in-app bidding partner through Levelplay.

"We're extremely happy with the performance of BIGO Ads, it is now one of our Top partners for UA and Monetization. Their support and dedication to our success have been key to our growth."

Maximize Your App Revenue with BIGO Ads on Unity LevelPlay

To start maximizing your app advertising revenue with BIGO Ads, simply follow this guide to integrate BIGO Ads as an ad network on Unity LevelPlay.

Ready to start accelerating your growth?

Get in touch with the BIGO Ads team today to explore customized growth strategies.

Follow BIGO Ads to stay updated on the latest news and trends in-app monetization and advertising strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585998/image_849502_30492898.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bigo-ads-partners-with-unity-levelplay-to-drive-growth-for-app-developers-302346868.html

articoli
in Evidenza