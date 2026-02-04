circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Bitrise Bridges GitHub's Mobile Performance Gap with New Purpose-Built Infrastructure: Bitrise Build Hub

04 febbraio 2026 | 15.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The mobile CI/CD leader launches fully-managed Apple silicon and Linux infrastructure with a powerful execution layer for GitHub Actions.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrise, the leading DevOps platform for mobile, announces the launch of its new product, Bitrise Build Hub for GitHub. Build Hub is fully managed, mobile CI infrastructure for GitHub Actions that gives developers access to the fastest MacOS machines (M4 Pro), preconfigured build environments, and automatic Xcode stack updates: all without a complex migration or workflow rewrites.

"Bitrise has spent a decade solving mobile development and release pain points for developers," said Barnabas Birmacher, co-founder and CEO of Bitrise, "And now we're bringing our fast, reliable and secure infra capabilities to the wider GitHub community."

Freeing developers from mobile development infra headaches

GitHub Hosted Runners lack basic mobile toolchains and the processing power to handle complex builds. Costly self–hosted Mac fleets that sap developer time with sysadmin work and slow iteration have been the only alternative.

With Bitrise Build Hub, DevOps teams can now keep GitHub Actions as their CI orchestrator but point jobs to Bitrise's mobile app development  infrastructure.

Early adopters are seeing significant speed gains. "Even the smaller-sized VMs exhibit a performance improvement, nearly 30% faster, when compared to macOS XL GitHub Hosted Runners," said Daniel Gilbert, Mobile DevOps Developer at ForeFlight.

Superior developer experience for the GitHub community

A recent analysis of tens of millions of anonymized Bitrise builds showed teams reduced build times by 28% on average when running on managed infrastructure tailored for mobile app development at scale. 

Key benefits of Bitrise Build Hub include:

Find out more information here.

About BitriseFounded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading DevOps platform for mobile empowering over 8,000 brands, including Shopify, TripAdvisor, and BuzzFeed. Bitrise unifies the tools, processes, and testing frameworks mobile teams need to build and ship world class apps. The company is backed by Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit bitrise.io.

Media Contact: 

Ecology Mediapress@ecologymedia.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718856/Bitrise_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitrise-bridges-githubs-mobile-performance-gap-with-new-purpose-built-infrastructure-bitrise-build-hub-302677954.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Spagna, social vietati ai minori di 16 anni
L'agente aggredito al corteo per Askatasuna: "Amareggiato, ma sto bene" - Video
Fontana di Trevi a pagamento, 2 euro per i turisti: le testimonianze
Askatasuna, al corteo di Torino incappucciati coperti anche da ombrelli - Video
News to go
Turismo, bonus straordinari e notturni 2026: come ottenerlo
News to go
Case occupate, Salvini vuole nuova stretta
Scontri al corteo per Askatasuna, l'incontro di Meloni con gli agenti feriti: "Italia giusta è con voi" - Video
Diverse esplosioni in Iran, auto distrutte e palazzi sventrati: video
News to go
Festival del cinema di Pompei: per 2026 progetto per giovani talenti emergenti
News to go
Petrolio, il prezzo non scende più: dollaro debole compromette l'export
Onorato: "Al centrosinistra serve una nuova forza politica riformista e civica" - Video
News to go
A Roma arriva il badante di condominio, via libera alla proposta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza