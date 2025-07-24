circle x black
Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato

BlueLink International CZ certified as one of the Best Places to Work in the Czech Republic for 2024: A testament to exemplary human capital practices

24 luglio 2025 | 14.56
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - BlueLink, a prominent provider of customer relationship management solutions, has been formally recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in the Czech Republic for 2024. This prestigious certification acknowledges BlueLink's commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace culture, high employee engagement, and a people-centric approach to human resource management.

The "Best Places to Work" certification program rigorously evaluates organizations based on their adherence to best practices in human resources management and their substantive commitment to establishing an inclusive, intellectually stimulating, and high-performing work environment. This recognition signifies BlueLink's successful alignment with established benchmarks for organizational effectiveness and employee well-being.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Vincent Leonardi, General Manager of BlueLink Czech Republic, stated: "Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is proof of our commitment to creating an environment where every employee can succeed. Our culture of inclusivity, continuous learning, and internal growth opportunities ensures that our team members feel supported and valued. I'm proud to be part of a company where personal development is not just encouraged but actively facilitated."

About BlueLink:

BlueLink is a global provider of customer experience services, supporting high-end brands in travel, luxury and lifestyle. As part of the Air France–KLM Group, BlueLink combines operational excellence with a strong people culture. With 550 employees in Prague representing 73 nationalities, the company values inclusivity, innovation, and long-term growth — both for its clients and its people.

For more information, visit www.bluelinkservices.com

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Best Places to Work Cultura aziendale Gestione delle risorse umane Inclusività Sviluppo personale
