Boehringer Ingelheim and WHO Foundation launch global collaboration to close the gap in obesity and metabolic health

GENEVA, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and the WHO Foundation today announced a three-year collaboration to accelerate progress on obesity and its related metabolic conditions in resource-limited settings.

Obesity is one of the most pressing global health challenges. In 2022, more than 2.5 billion adults and over 390 million children and adolescents worldwide were overweight, with 1 in 8 people worldwide living with obesity, a prevalence that has more than doubled in adults since 1990.

The collaboration, supported by a USD 5 million contribution from Boehringer Ingelheim to the WHO Foundation will aim to help strengthen health system preparedness and readiness to monitor and provide care for obesity and related metabolic health conditions, and enable approaches to bring together health and non-health sectors with the meaningful engagement of people living with NCDs in policy discussions for patient-centered care.

"The scale and complexity of the obesity and metabolic health challenge calls for an integrated approach that will strengthen the foundations of care," said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "Through this collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, we will enable countries to translate evidence and global guidance into integrated services that respond to people's needs. It can also generate knowledge and practical models that support progress far beyond the initial participating countries."

As part of the collaboration, the WHO Foundation will support WHO's efforts to implement its Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity (2022–2030). Adopted by WHO Member States in 2022, the plan supports countries in moving from commitment to implementation through evidence-based interventions, country ownership and systemic change.

"Obesity and related metabolic diseases cannot be addressed effectively in isolation. They require health systems that recognize their shared drivers and provide coordinated, long-term care. Getting this right represents an opportunity for governments, health systems and society," said Shashank Deshpande, Member of the Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Through this timely collaboration in metabolic health for Boehringer Ingelheim and the WHO Foundation, we can help turn global ambition into practical, sustainable change for people and health systems."

The collaboration builds on the relationship between Boehringer Ingelheim and the WHO Foundation in strengthening systems for suicide prevention in the Americas. By connecting obesity care with the prevention and management of related diseases, the new collaboration seeks to promote a more comprehensive approach to obesity and related metabolic health. Its long-term ambition is to help make integrated, equitable chronic care an enduring part of resilient primary healthcare systems.

About the WHO FoundationThe WHO Foundation is an independent Swiss nonprofit organization that mobilizes resources and builds partnerships to advance global health. It works with philanthropic organizations, businesses and individuals to support the World Health Organization's mission while safeguarding WHO's neutrality and independence.

About Boehringer IngelheimBoehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk (UK and Ireland) or www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (rest of world).

Boehringer Ingelheim's Intended Audiences NoticeThis press release is issued from our Corporate Headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please be aware that information relating to the approval status and labels of approved products may vary from country to country, and a country-specific press release on this topic may have been issued in the countries where we do business.

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