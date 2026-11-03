Bold Security Named to the 2027 Fortune Cyber 60 List of Most Important Cybersecurity Startups

Recognized in its first year out of stealth for rethinking endpoint DLP with AI that runs on the device

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Security, the real-time DLP for the modern endpoint, today announced it has been named to the 2027 Fortune Cyber 60, the annual list of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event. Bold was named in its first year on the list, in the early stage category.

Over the last decade, data loss prevention (DLP) has earned a reputation for noise and false confidence. Legacy DLP matches patterns, so it catches PII and PCI but misses source code, financial models, and board documents. The patterns it does match fire on legitimate work too, so teams get flooded with alerts and turn blocking off. The prevention tool becomes a detection tool.

AI is now moving work back onto the device, into desktop assistants and AI agents that run locally, outside the paths legacy DLP was built to watch. Bold rebuilt endpoint DLP around AI that runs on the device itself. Small language models on every device classify data by meaning rather than pattern, read the context around each action, and block or coach in the moment it happens. There is no cloud round trip, no regex rules to write, and no coverage gap when a device goes offline.

"For years, the industry treated the endpoint as the old perimeter and DLP as a necessary evil, but AI broke both of those assumptions," said Nati Hazut, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold Security. "People and AI agents move sensitive data through the device faster than a security team can follow, and DLP both overburdens and underdelivers. With Bold, we bet on the endpoint as both the new risk surface and the right place to solve it. Being named to the Fortune Cyber 60 validates the problem and our approach."

Bold was founded in 2024 and emerged from stealth in early 2025 with $40 million raised from Bessemer Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners. The company also serves dozens of high-growth customers, including Tekion, HiBob, Cresta, and Shutterfly. Bold's founders previously built two cybersecurity companies, Polyrize and SAM Seamless Network, acquired by Varonis and Qualcomm.

"Every security team knows DLP is a problem, but very few companies have been willing to rethink how it works," said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Bold has built something genuinely different, using AI on the endpoint to understand sensitive data and prevent leaks without getting in the way of employees. That's why we backed the team."

The Fortune Cyber 60™ list, developed in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS, recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups that have not yet undergone an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit. Lightspeed evaluates hundreds of venture-backed cybersecurity companies on annual recurring revenue, year-over-year growth, and validated operating data, then groups the list into three stages of 20. The full list is available here.

About Bold Security

Bold is real-time DLP for the modern endpoint. Bold runs AI directly on the device to classify data by meaning, analyze intent, and prevent data from leaving in the moment. Learn more at bold.security.

Media ContactIgnacio Ramirezignacio@switchpr.com+1 415.517.6708

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