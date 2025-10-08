Bosideng's Master Puff: Landmark Debut in Paris for Leading Chinese Brand

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese down fashion giant Bosideng made a powerful debut at Paris Fashion Week on October 7th with its Master Puff collection – a fresh reinterpretation of the down jacket that blends fluidity, elegance and a contemporary East-meets-West aesthetic.

Held at the neo-classical Palais Brongniart in central Paris, the high-profile show attracted some 300 prominent guests from the worlds of fashion, business, politics, the arts and the environment sector.

Bosideng Creative Director Pietro Ferragina described the collection's theme – La coupe en O (The Cloud Roaming Series) – as "a tribute to lightness, not just in weight, but in feeling."

World diving champion Guo Jingjing, a star guest, wore a sculptural asymmetrical down vest by Bosideng. The distinguished guest list also included: Emmanuelle Pérès, Director General of the Prospective and Innovation Foundation; Pierre-François Le-Louët, President and CEO of NellyRodi; Boris Provost, CEO of TRANOÏ; as well as senior executives from leading global luxury brands and from across the fashion industry.

Master Puff: Lightness as power

Guided by Creative Director Pietro Ferragina, Bosideng's Master Puff collection redefines the down jacket, blending sculptural form with emotion. It's inspired by the rooftop domes of Paris shaped like pine cones. Every silhouette balances architectural structure with softness and fluidity. The collection uses ultra-light fabrics with ergonomic cuts and innovative quilting, offering a lighter, more streamlined alternative to traditionally bulky down wear.

For Bosideng, this collection is a step beyond winter protection – it's about redefining comfort, elegance and the emotional lightness of clothing.

The collection reaches beyond pure product design to explore a philosophical shift from function to freedom. The signature O silhouette, echoing both the shape of the Puff and the pine cone dome, symbolises a return to zero – a nod to Bosideng's 49 years of constant reinvention.

Bosideng: a confident step on the global stage of luxury downwear

Bosideng's journey began in 1976, when Mr. GAO Dekang, Founder of the Bosideng brand and Chairman & CEO of Bosideng Group, launched his first venture with 11 fellow villagers and eight sewing machines in a rural setting in Changshu, Jiangsu Province. A leading light in the emergence of entrepreneurship in modern-day China, Mr. GAO saw his vision grow fast and laid the foundations for a national Chinese brand, now prominent on the international stage too.

By the 1990s, Bosideng was at the forefront as Chinese companies developed brands, rapidly developing expertise in brand marketing, fashion and internationalization. As consumers looked for clothes that reflected their need for personal expression, Bosideng responded with both innovation and vision. Technologically, the brand also took a lead, outfitting China's Mountaineering Team and, later, the country's Antarctic and Arctic expeditions – proving its technical expertise in the most extreme of conditions.

Driven by the conviction that a single down jacket can warm an individual while true innovation can warm a generation, Bosideng has continuously sought to redefine the potential of craftsmanship. After eight years of dedicated research and development, in 2018 Bosideng launched its first Puffer style, a new generation lightweight, refined take on the down jacket.

Since then, Bosideng has progressed to the global stage.

Now, with the debut of the Master Puff collection at Paris Fashion Week, Bosideng makes a significant move into premium luxury downwear. This is more than a runway moment – it's a statement of intent. Drawing on the learnings of nearly five decades of innovation, Bosideng steps forward both as a leader in performance wear and as a global voice in modern fashion, offering comfort and freedom.

For more information on Bosideng, visit www.bosidengfashion.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791389/Chinese_fashion_giant_Bosideng_a_powerful_debut_Paris_Fashion_Week.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791390/The_collection_s_theme___La_coupe_en_O__The_Cloud.jpg

