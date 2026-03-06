circle x black
Brazilian Airline Introduces Widebody Aircraft to Expand Operations to North America and Europe

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's most on-time airline, announced today the introduction of widebody aircraft to its fleet with the initial delivery of up to five Airbus A330-900. With capacity for close to 300 passengers and range of up to 15 hours, the aircraft will enable the Company to begin intercontinental operations connecting Brazil to destinations in Europe and the United States. Deliveries will occur in phases throughout 2026 and 2027.

"GOL was founded 25 years ago to transform aviation in Latin America. We currently operate in 12 countries, across more than 80 bases, and carry 30 million customers every year. Now, with the introduction of widebody operations, we are taking another step forward in our evolution - expanding our horizons and creating new products and services for our customers. In doing so, we will further connect Brazil to the world, while also enabling more people to experience the beauty of our country," said Celso Ferrer, CEO of GOL.

The aircraft were recently incorporated by Abra Group, which will allocate them to GOL as part of the Group's strategy to expand long-haul connectivity from Brazil. "Abra Group was created with the purpose of expanding access to aviation, further connecting Latin America to the world. With the new A330neo aircraft operated by GOL, we will explore long-haul markets from Brazil – this is highly strategic for Abra. We are becoming even stronger by offering new route options so our customers can benefit from greater opportunities across our Group's airlines," said Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group.

The A330neo will allow GOL to expand internationally while maintaining its focus on operational efficiency. The aircraft offers significant fuel savings per seat compared with previous generation widebodies, supporting the Company's commitment to lower operating costs and CO₂ emissions efficiency.

Together with the aircraft that will be incorporated into its fleet, GOL also announced an ACMI agreement with Wamos Air, also part of the Abra Group. The arrangement will allow the Company to expand capacity quickly on selected routes, address peak demand and ensure operational flexibility during the launch of its intercontinental services.

In the coming weeks, GOL will announce the new routes, ticket sales launch dates and additional product and service enhancements for customers.

