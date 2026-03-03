BRITISH ROYAL MINT CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GIRL POWER WITH OFFICIAL SPICE GIRLS COMMEMORATIVE COIN

LLANTRISANT, Wales, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you really really really wanna own a piece of pop history, you better make it fast. The British Royal Mint is celebrating 30 years of iconic Girl Power with an official Spice Girls coin, honouring the groundbreaking debut of "Wannabe" and their first album "Spice."

The collectable £5 coin celebrates the best-selling female group of all time. The Spice Girls exploded into the charts in 1996, reaching number one in 37 countries, launching a 'Girl Power' movement that inspired millions.

The striking design, created by artist Ffion Gwillim, captures all five members striking a pose in silhouette, alongside their authentic autographs, immortalising 90s fandom and nostalgia.

In a first for The Royal Mint's Music Legends collection, fans can celebrate the iconic Spice Girls with five limited-edition packaging designs, each limited to 15,000 coins worldwide, showcasing a different member of the group: Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Posh Spice, Scary Spice and Sporty Spice. This official tribute allows fans to own a piece of pop history, celebrating a group whose message of Girl Power conquered the world.

The Band, said: "It's a huge honour for us to be celebrated by The Royal Mint and follow in the footsteps of some true music icons. 2026 marks a special year for us as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our debut single and album. We could never have imagined that we would be recognised in this way - the first female group to be given their very own coin...what a moment for Girl Power!"

Lucy Mackenzie, Director of Product Concept at The Royal Mint, said: "The Spice Girls didn't just dominate pop music, they defined the 90s. Now, fans and collectors can own a piece of that legacy. The unique packaging celebrating each Spice Girl makes it one of our most collectable Music Legends releases. Girl Power is back! We're anticipating huge demand from devoted fans and collectors worldwide looking to spice up their collection.'

The Spice Girls join Freddie Mercury, Elton John, David Bowie, George Michael, Shirley Bassey and Paul McCartney in The Royal Mint's Music Legend coin series.

Available from 3 March 2026 on The Royal Mint website, the coin features the official portrait of His Majesty King Charles III on its obverse and is also available in Gold Proof, Silver Proof, and as limited-edition prints.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921570/The_Royal_Mint.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-royal-mint-celebrates-30-years-of-girl-power-with-official-spice-girls-commemorative-coin-302699491.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.