BTL Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WonderFace Device

PRAGUE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Group, a global leader in medical solutions, today announced that it has initiated an international patent infringement action before the Unified Patent Court against Lexter Microelectronic Engineering Systems S.L., the manufacturer of the WonderFace device.

The lawsuit is based on BTL's patents related to its EMFACE® technology1. EMFACE® revolutionized facial lifting procedures by combining selective muscle stimulation with radiofrequency heating in distinct hands-free applicators, establishing an entirely new category of facial procedures.

"We will vigorously defend our intellectual property to protect the investments of our clients. This lawsuit marks the beginning of our broader effort to take legal action against any third party that we believe infringes upon our innovations," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of the BTL Enterprise Group.

The action is intended to prevent WonderFace systems from being distributed across multiple countries. A ruling in this case will have direct effect in 18 jurisdictions, underscoring the significant reach and impact of this enforcement effort.

For more information about EMFACE, visit www.emface.com.

1EP 4 426 414 and EP 4 146 335

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopaedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With more than 200 patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMFACE®, EXION®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EXOMIND®, EMSELLA®, and others.

CONTACT: Daniela Rickova, rickovad@btlnet.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791403/BTL_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/btl-files-patent-infringement-lawsuit-against-wonderface-device-302578120.html

