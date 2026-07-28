/C O R R E C T I O N -- Brillio/

In the news release, Brillio Named an OpenAI Select Partner to Help Enterprises Move AI into Production, issued July 28, 2026 by Brillio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that Avantika Sharma is the Global Leader – HLS & BFS, Brillio, rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Brillio Named an OpenAI Select Partner to Help Enterprises Move AI into Production

The partnership combines OpenAI's frontier AI capabilities and Brillio's engineering-first approach to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale.

Enterprise AI has entered a new phase. Success is no longer measured by pilots, but by how effectively organizations operationalize AI across their business.

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, the enterprise AI accelerator with an engineering-first approach, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while providing resources and support to help enterprises adopt frontier AI technologies and translate them into measurable business outcomes.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Brillio will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. Together, the companies will help enterprises move beyond experimentation by embedding AI into workflows, applications, data, and decision-making processes to deliver measurable value.

Brillio is built to fill the white space between AI strategy and enterprise operations. The company helps enterprises build AI systems that understand how their business works by combining industry context, engineering expertise, and AI execution capabilities. Brillio enables organizations to orchestrate, govern, and scale AI across the enterprise as one accountable partner from workflow and ontology through applications, data, controls, and run.

Across industries, Brillio is helping enterprises operationalize AI through domain-specific solutions built on OpenAI, including GPT‑5.6 and ChatGPT Work. Its Semantic Fabric solution enables organizations to build and govern enterprise knowledge graphs and ontologies that provide trusted business context for AI, improving agent accuracy, semantic search, and intelligent automation. Its Agentic SDLC solution applies AI across the software development lifecycle helping organizations accelerate software development, improve productivity, and reduce time-to-market.

"Most organizations no longer struggle with AI strategy. They struggle with execution," said Avantika Sharma, Global Leader – HLS & BFS, Brillio. "The challenge is embedding AI into the systems, workflows, and decisions that run the business while maintaining governance and delivering measurable outcomes. By combining OpenAI's frontier AI capabilities with Brillio's engineering depth, industry expertise, and AI accelerators, we can help enterprises move from isolated pilots to production AI at scale."

Brillio supports enterprises across healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services and insurance, retail and consumer products, and communications, media and technology. Combining industry expertise, engineering talent, global delivery capabilities, and AI accelerators, the company helps organizations embed AI into customer experiences, business operations, software engineering, and enterprise technology environments while maintaining the governance, security, and operational discipline required to scale responsibly.

Looking ahead, Brillio plans to deepen its work with OpenAI through solution innovation, industry-focused offerings, talent development and go-to-market initiatives that help customers leverage AI in their business context and drive tangible outcomes.

About Brillio

Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to scaled impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform – Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering.

With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 6,000 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Brillio serves clients globally with a commitment to speed, scale, and measurable impact. Learn more at www.brillio.com.

Media contact : Email: media@brillio.com

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