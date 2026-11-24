In the news release, Datassential Expands Global Food and Beverage Intelligence with AI-Driven Menu Analysis and New AI Agent, issued 24-Nov-2026 by Datassential over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Datassential Expands Global Food and Beverage Intelligence with AI-Driven Menu Analysis and New AI Agent

Built on 25 years of leadership in menu trend tracking, the dual launches put menu and operator data from 80+ countries to work for food and beverage teams.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform, today announced a major expansion of its global offering with two AI-driven launches: Global Menu Analysis, a new way to analyse worldwide operator menus, and the Datassential AI Agent, which connects its database of 13M+ foodservice operators directly to enterprise AI tools.

"Menus are where trends become real, and where sales are won," said Pascal Hartwig, General Manager of EMEA. "Global Menu Analysis gives food and beverage teams a direct line from what's happening on the menu to the operator serving it, so they can stop guessing and start acting. Pairing AI with our global menu data and trend tracking expertise opens up a level of insight the industry has never seen before."

Built on Rapidly Expanding Global Coverage

Both launches are powered by a major expansion of Datassential's menu coverage across independent and chain locations worldwide, so every menu insight links back to an operator profile in its database of 80+ countries. Since January 2026, Datassential has:

Global Menu Analysis: New Tool for Sales Intelligence and Innovation

Global Menu Analysis lets users search any food, beverage, flavour, or ingredient and see how common it is, where it appears most, what it is paired with, and how it is priced, from a countrywide view down to a single city. For sales and innovation teams, that means faster answers and sharper decisions.

For sales teams:

For innovation teams:

In the coming months, teams will also be able to leverage Datassential's flagship Menu Adoption Cycle (MAC), built and calibrated for each market.

"Our customers have relied on Datassential menu data for decades to decide what to sell, where, and to whom," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "Bringing that to new markets, with menus and AI built in from day one, is one of the biggest investments we've made."

Datassential AI Agent: Trusted Industry Data, Inside Your AI

The Datassential AI Agent brings verified data on 13M+ global operators directly into the AI tools teams already use, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. Built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), it lets users ask plain-language questions (such as "Find me high-volume independents serving birria tacos in Amsterdam") and get accurate answers in seconds.

Sales teams can pair Datassential intelligence with their own data and internal systems to build target lists, identify whitespace, prepare for meetings, and size markets, all through a secure, read-only connection.

With Global Menu Analysis and the Datassential AI Agent, food and beverage companies get a consistent, operator-level view of the market wherever they do business, so every pitch and product decision starts with real data. For more information, visit datassential.com.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, distributors, and operators make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company tracks more than 13 million foodservice operators across 80+ countries, combining sales intelligence, menu analysis, limited-time offer tracking, dining habits, and reports with bespoke consumer studies and concept testing.

Leading food and beverage companies, including Unilever Food Solutions, Suntory, Ferrero, Pernod Ricard, and Red Bull, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what's next.

For media enquiries, please email: media@datassential.com

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