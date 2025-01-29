circle x black
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the DW-6900

29 gennaio 2025 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new DW-6900TR watches which celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic round-shaped DW-6900 models, known for their triple-graph display and front button. This anniversary collection re-creates the first color variations beyond black offered in a DW-6900.

The Casio purpose is: "Through the power to put wonder at hand, bring new levels of joy to lives one by one." One example is G-SHOCK, which ushered in an entirely new genre of toughness in wristwatch design, breaking industry conventions and setting new standards through innovative use of color, materials, and collaborations. The DW-6900, one of the iconic style* G-SHOCK watches, has served as the base for over 100 collaboration watches with brands, artists, and environmental organizations.

* There are five iconic styles in total (including 6900): the 5000 and 5600, inheriting the form of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C; the 110 with its three-dimensional dial; and the 2100 with its octagonal bezel.

The new DW-6900TR shock-resistant watches commemorate the 30th anniversary of the DW-6900 by re-creating the color variations of the DW-6900H, the first model in the line to introduce colors other than black. The collection features the three colors originally used in the DW-6900H: black, red, and yellow, evoking a sense of 1990s nostalgia that transcends time. Unique to this anniversary collection, the words "SINCE 1995" — referencing the debut year of the 6900 line — appear on the LCD when the backlight is activated. Additionally, the case back is engraved with 30 stars, adding an exclusive celebratory touch.

The front button is crafted from metal with a mirror finish, enhancing its texture and highlighting the "G" mark for a bold presence. The bezel and band are made with bio-based resin, which is expected to help reduce environmental impact.

The packaging features the "G" mark and the signature colors of black, red, and yellow, making it a fitting presentation for this commemorative collection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604586/KV_DW_6900.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604587/DW_6900TR_1_front.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-commemorating-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-dw-6900-302358517.html

