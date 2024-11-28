Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Re-creation of First-Ever G-SHOCK

28 novembre 2024 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new DW-5000R re-creates the very first G-SHOCK released in 1983, DW-5000C, with meticulous faithfulness.

The launch of G-SHOCK back in 1983 ushered in an entirely new genre of toughness in wristwatch design, bringing watches into demanding environments such as construction sites and intense sports. Casio has continued to deliver innovative products and services, changing people's lives and making the world a better place.

In honor of the occasion, Casio returned to the origins of G-SHOCK, which created an all-new market category for watches, with the desire to see the G-SHOCK brand once again create a new watch category. The result, the DW-5000R, a more faithful reproduction of DW-5000C than any other limited-edition revival of the past,[1] establishes this re-creation of the very first G-SHOCK as a standard in the Casio lineup.

[1] Past releases of limited-edition models for G-SHOCK anniversaries such as the DW-5040

The band reproduces the original DW-5000C design not only in length, but in the unevenness of the area around the band holes and even in the position of the dimples.[2] The top surface, displaying the "PROTECTION" and "G-SHOCK" letterings, features the original bezel's flat design, and the red, blue, and yellow coloring replicates the original face design. The intense focus on evoking the look of the original extends to the most subtle details, including the stainless-steel center case and screw-lock case back engraved with the phrase "Shock Resistant." DW-5000R is even produced at Yamagata Casio — the "mother factory" of G-SHOCK — where the original model was created.

[2] Numerous indentations on the watch band

While extremely faithful to the original, this model has also been updated with contemporary features such as a high-brightness LED backlight and a bezel and band made with bio-based resin, a material expected to help reduce environmental impact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566554/DW_5000R_KV_img_2500.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566555/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-re-creation-of-first-ever-g-shock-302316309.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza Casio Computer Co. Ltd. announced today shock trauma Casio
Vedi anche
News to go
Black friday in arrivo, i consigli
News to go
Sciopero 29 novembre, Salvini precetta. Sindacati: "Impugniamo"
News to go
Pirateria online, smantellata la più vasta rete di streaming illegale in Europa
Unicredit-Banco Bpm, Tosi (Fi) promuove l’Ops e avverte il governo
News to go
Mattarella ad Alessandria per il trentennale dell'alluvione
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, quasi un responsabile su tre è partner o ex
News to go
Usa, Trump sceglie il miliardario Bessent al Tesoro
News to go
Influenza, in un mese colpiti 1 milione e mezzo di italiani
News to go
Pensioni, il cedolino di dicembre 2024
News to go
Antibiotico-resistenza, Italia maglia nera in Europa
News to go
Putin: "Guerra ora è globale"
News to go
Black Friday, occhio alle truffe più diffuse sul web


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza