CCTV4：Global Harmony for Reunion, a Marvelous Adventure of the Chinese New Year!

"Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Gives Your Joy an Extra Boost

BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The tradition of the New Year's Eve vigil endures, yet each year brings a fresh spark. On February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) from 16:00 to 20:00, CCTV-4's special program "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" returns as promised, launching a global celebration themed "Surge Across the Four Seas, Reunion Across the Five Continents!"

Direct to the Gala, the Grand Chapter Begins. Join us as we visit the backstage of the CMG Spring Festival Gala and explore the four satellite venues. Connecting eyes from around the world, we make "The World Watching the Spring Festival Gala" a magnificent spectacle of global cultural fusion.

Global Greetings, Spring for All. From a Spring Festival dance drama by the Aegean Sea in Athens to a festive temple fair in Cape Town, South Africa; from the vibrant "Chinese Red" in Mauritius to the nostalgic flavors of home in Zambia, the program takes you across the globe to celebrate the Chinese New Year together!

Journey Through China, Discover Local Customs. CMG presenters and cultural scholars will serve as "Experience Officers," guiding you to admire the landscapes and savor the festive flavors. Here, you will find the shared laughter of global Chinese communities, the unchanging accents of compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and the warmest devotion of the Chinese people to their most cherished festival.

