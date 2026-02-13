circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

CCTV4：Global Harmony for Reunion, a Marvelous Adventure of the Chinese New Year!

13 febbraio 2026 | 03.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Gives Your Joy an Extra Boost

BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The tradition of the New Year's Eve vigil endures, yet each year brings a fresh spark. On February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) from 16:00 to 20:00, CCTV-4's special program "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" returns as promised, launching a global celebration themed "Surge Across the Four Seas, Reunion Across the Five Continents!"

Direct to the Gala, the Grand Chapter Begins. Join us as we visit the backstage of the CMG Spring Festival Gala and explore the four satellite venues. Connecting eyes from around the world, we make "The World Watching the Spring Festival Gala" a magnificent spectacle of global cultural fusion.

Global Greetings, Spring for All. From a Spring Festival dance drama by the Aegean Sea in Athens to a festive temple fair in Cape Town, South Africa; from the vibrant "Chinese Red" in Mauritius to the nostalgic flavors of home in Zambia, the program takes you across the globe to celebrate the Chinese New Year together!

Journey Through China, Discover Local Customs. CMG presenters and cultural scholars will serve as "Experience Officers," guiding you to admire the landscapes and savor the festive flavors. Here, you will find the shared laughter of global Chinese communities, the unchanging accents of compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and the warmest devotion of the Chinese people to their most cherished festival.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902971/Global_Harmony_for_Reunion__a_Marvelous_Adventure_of_the_Chinese_New_Year.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv4global-harmony-for-reunion-a-marvelous-adventure-of-the-chinese-new-year-302687169.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86812 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano Cortina, Lollobrigida: "Non mi sono arresa grazie a mio figlio. Commenti? Ci sono rimasta male" - Video
Milano Cortina, con oro Brignone giornata storica per lo sport italiano: le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Dal Sistema Albania alla stretta sui ricongiungimenti, le norme del ddl Immigrazione
Buonfiglio: "Brignone? Prestazione che entra nella storia, italiani i migliori"
Milano Cortina, Garante: "Spostare scioperi aerei fuori dal calendario dei Giochi"
Niscemi, sopralluogo del procuratore Vella nella zona della frana - Video
News to go
Euro digitale, Eurocamera chiamata a votare due emendamenti
News to go
Rider sfruttati, inchiesta su Glovo a Milano
News to go
Dichiarazione dei redditi 2026, modello 730: le novità
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, oggi allerta gialla in sei Regioni
Futuro nazionale, Sasso: "Noi interlocutore serio per il centrodestra" - Video
Pistoia Capitale del Libro, Guerri: “Motore culturale della Toscana”


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza