circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Cell Impact named Europe's flow plate manufacturer of the year

24 novembre 2025 | 09.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact has been recognized as Flow Plate Manufacturer of the Year in Europe 2025 by the industry publication Energy Tech Review.

The award, based on feedback from European fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers, reflects two key factors: the company's unique and patented Cell Impact Forming™ technology, and its fully integrated production line.

"We have refined the entire process—forming, cutting, welding, and leak testing—over several years, delivering more than 2.5 million flow plates across 80 projects," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Recently, Cell Impact announced a strategic cooperation agreement with German thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, as well as the start of continuous flow plate production for a customer in North America.

"We are optimistic as we lay the foundation for the global energy transition," Daniel Vallin concludes.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830489/Cell_Impact.pdfPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830490/Cell_Impact__Award_logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816030/5638826/Cell_Impact_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-named-europes-flow-plate-manufacturer-of-the-year-302624203.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Ornella Vanoni, l'omaggio di Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Vanoni, sfilata di artisti e oltre 5mila persone a camera ardente - Video
Unicef, 417 milioni di bambini nel mondo vivono in povertà
Vanoni, l'omaggio del corteo 'Non una di meno' a Roma: partecipanti cantano 'La voglia, la pazzia'
Bologna, tensione alla protesta contro Virtus-Maccabi: razzi, fuochi d'artificio e idranti - Video
Siracusa, teneva uno scimpanzé in casa legato a una catena: denunciato
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Piano Trump può essere base per pace" - Video
Ucraina al bivio, Zelensky e il piano Trump: "Scelte difficili" - Video
News to go
Consumi elettrici e fotovoltaico, il trend in Italia
News to go
Pronto soccorso, l'allarme: "Da gennaio uno su quattro con la metà del personale necessario" - Video
News to go
Black Friday, sconti e offerte in arrivo: come funziona - Video
News to go
Maltempo, dal Nord Europa freddo e gelo sull'Italia - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza