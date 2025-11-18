centralwOrld Joins Hands with Disney to Launch 'Disney The Magical Star 2026', the Largest Disney Fairytale Kingdom in Asia

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- centralwOrld joins forces with Walt Disney (Thailand) to launch 'Disney The Magical Star 2026 at centralwOrld', a grand year-end festive campaign from 14 November 2025 to 6 January 2026, transforming a space of over 3,500 square meters into the largest Disney fantasyland in Asia.

Discover seven amazing highlight zones:

Join in the fun activities such as Playmondo Polar Playland, a fantasy snow playground, T1 Music Box, a giant music box from Central The1 Credit Card and special performances including:

Discover a year-end gift festival with special Disney collections from over 20 leading brands.

Exclusively at centralwOrld! When spending 5,000 baht and up, get a chance to purchase a special Mickey & Friends dish set or blanket from the Disney Collection designed by June Jirapas – available at special prices.

Get ready to experience the magic of happiness and inspiration from Disney World in the heart of Bangkok at centralwOrld – The Heart of Celebration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825921/Best_Shot.jpg

