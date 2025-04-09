circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:35
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

CHIGEE Launches AIO-6 on Kickstarter: Customizable 6-Inch Smart Display with 4G and Insta360 Integration

09 aprile 2025 | 10.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, the smart riding tech pioneer, has officially launched the AIO-6 Smart Riding System on Kickstarter. Built for today's motorcyclists, AIO-6 delivers a fully customizable solution with a 6-inch ultra-bright display, quick-release mounting options, built-in 4G connectivity, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride.

 

Key Features of the AIO-6:

IPX9K standards

"Every feature in the AIO-6 is designed around real-world rider needs," a CHIGEE spokesperson stated. "We reimagined what a motorcycle smart system should be, based on how riders actually ride, park, and live with their bikes."

Early Kickstarter backers receive exclusive discounts with a lowest-price guarantee. Shipping follows order sequence. After the campaign, the AIO-6 returns to full retail price.

Launch Date: April 5, 2025

Kickstarter Campaign Page

For more details and updates, please visit chigee.com or follow CHIGEE on Facebook and Instagram.

About CHIGEE

Founded in 2020, CHIGEE is a pioneer in smart motorcycle technology. Its name, inspired by the Chinese phrase for "riding technology," reflects a mission to enhance safety, connectivity, and control through innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658989/AIO_6_features_a_6_inch_larger_screen.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658990/BMW_Quick_Release_Module.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601473/5254742/CHIGEE_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chigee-launches-aio-6-on-kickstarter-customizable-6-inch-smart-display-with-4g-and-insta360-integration-302422024.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

