CHiQ Presents Human-Centered Innovation and ESG Excellence to IFA 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - At IFA 2025, the Deutscher Tennis Bund (DTB) presented CHiQ with an “Honorary Partner” certificate for its support for the German Wheelchair Tennis Open 2025, reflecting the tournament’s official appreciation and endorsement of CHiQ and also serving as a testament to CHiQ’s commitment to ESG values and social responsibility.

Held in Berlin this July, the Wheelchair Tennis Open united top athletes worldwide, each exemplifying remarkable resilience and determination. As the event’s official sponsor, CHiQ championed the theme “Every Serve Counts. Every Life Shines”, highlighting the spirit of accessible sports and amplifying the tournament’s footprint through its global platforms.

Mr. Feng Zheng, CHiQ’s Europe General Manager, accepted the certificate on behalf of the brand, stating, “Supporting wheelchair tennis is not only a social commitment, but also reflects CHiQ’s care and respect for underrepresented communities. We want to raise awareness and understanding of accessible sports and harness corporate strength to drive positive social change.”

At IFA 2025, CHiQ also unveiled an ESG-themed exhibition zone. The showcase highlighted achievements in public welfare, environmental innovation, and sustainable development, revisiting CHiQ’s journey with the Wheelchair Tennis Open and its progress in green manufacturing, energy-saving technologies, and sustainable materials. Backed by Changhong Group’s robust ESG framework, including consecutive annual ESG reports and an “AA” rating from Wind, the brand’s global responsibility efforts are deeply embedded.

In sustainable product innovation, CHiQ continues to lead with high-efficiency appliances. Its newly launched washing machine in Europe exceeds the EU A-class standard by 10%, while its air conditioners utilize advanced inverter technology to reduce energy consumption without compromising comfort. CHiQ’s refrigerators, certified with 6-star energy ratings, provide energy-efficient solutions for modern households.

Thanks to its ongoing commitment to innovation in smart home appliances, CHiQ received the Global Product Innovation Technology Award – Leading AI Home Appliance Brand at IFA 2025, again underscoring the brand’s technological excellence and growing international influence.

By supporting inclusive sports, advancing energy-efficient products, and continuously strengthening the ESG framework, CHiQ is redefining what it means to be a responsible brand through its philosophy: “Responsibility goes beyond promises; warmth stems from every choice”. ESG is no longer just an abstract concept; it has become a meaningful bridge between the brand and its users to engage in ongoing dialogue and co-create a better life.

