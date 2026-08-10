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Ciarra Expands into Home Comfort with New Electric Heater Series for European Homes

10 agosto 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciarra announced the launch of its new Smart Electric Heater Series, a complete lineup designed to bring efficient, programmable, and comfortable warmth to European homes. Arriving as households look for smarter, safer, and more energy-conscious ways to heat individual rooms, the series offers flexible options for bedrooms, bathrooms, home offices, and living spaces.

The lineup spans ceramic inertia radiators, dry ceramic inertia radiators with dual-core heating, and a convection heater featuring an X-shaped aluminium element. Available in 1000W, 1500W, and 2000W variants, the range is suited for spaces of approximately 10m² to 20m², depending on insulation, room layout, and local conditions, covering the most common European home heating scenarios. This breadth of choice allows customers to match heating performance to their space, from compact bedrooms to open-plan living areas.

Leading the series is CBHTD15A-W, the flagship WiFi-enabled 1500W model. Designed for spaces around 15m², it combines a ceramic core with an aluminium heating film to deliver stable warmth and rapid heat-up in less than five minutes. Through WiFi control, users can manage heating remotely, set weekly schedules, and adjust temperature room by room. Additional features include a digital thermostat, LCD display, energy consumption indicator, open-window detection, overheat protection, and 7-day, 24-hour programmable scheduling. Rated IP24, it is suitable for bathroom use when installed according to applicable safety guidelines, offering reliable protection against moisture and delivering safe, comfortable warmth even in wet environments.

Beyond the hero model, the series includes ceramic inertia radiators across all three power levels, additional WiFi-enabled dual-core dry ceramic inertia models in white and black finishes, and CBHX20-B, a convection heater with a modern metal-and-glass design. Every model shares core features: weekly programming, digital temperature control, open-window detection, overheat protection, and IP24-rated construction for everyday peace of mind.

"Ciarra's new heater series is designed as a complete home comfort solution," said a Ciarra spokesperson. "From compact rooms to larger living spaces, the lineup gives European households more choice, while CBHTD15A-W brings together the most relevant smart-heating benefits in one flagship model."

The new series has been available since July 23, 2026, through Ciarra's official online channels across most European countries. For more information, visit: https://www.ciarraappliances.com/collections/heater

MEDIA CONTACT:Ciarrapr@ciarraappliances.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007613/Ciarra_s_newly_launched_Smart_Electric_Heater_Series_delivers_complete_home_comfort_to_European_hous.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciarra-expands-into-home-comfort-with-new-electric-heater-series-for-european-homes-302841068.html

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