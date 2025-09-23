circle x black
Ciarra Launches BloomBox: A Portable Espresso Machine for Barista-Quality Coffee Anywhere

23 settembre 2025 | 12.06
HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciarra, a brand with over two decades of expertise in kitchen appliances, proudly announces the launch of BloomBox, a portable espresso machine engineered for coffee enthusiasts who want barista-quality coffee anywhere, anytime.

As coffee continues to evolve from cultural ritual to daily essential, especially for city dwellers balancing fast-paced routines, BloomBox bridges the gap between specialty-grade brewing and unmatched convenience, offering a compact, stylish, and high-performance solution for coffee lovers constantly on the move.

BloomBox features an advanced dual-power system for maximum versatility, operating on AC power with three precise brewing temperature settings of 95°C (203°F), 92°C (198°F), or 85°C (185°F) for tailored extractions, and switching seamlessly to a high-capacity battery for cordless portability, delivering up to 60 espressos per charge with pre-heated water. It also supports cold water extraction while unplugged, ideal for refreshing iced coffee. BloomBox serves as both a countertop essential and a travel companion, ensuring exceptional espresso is always within reach—just snap it on, bloom it up.

BloomBox equips with a 15-bar pressure system extracts rich crema and full-bodied flavor rivaling professional café machines. Designed for ease of use, the removable brew head and powder chamber are fully washable, and the magnetic side panel serves as a hygienic dust cover, ensuring your machine stays fresh and performance-ready.

Reflecting Ciarra's design-led philosophy, BloomBox features the brand's signature pink-orange finish, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal for kitchens, workspaces, and travel. The name BloomBox captures the essence of both form and function. "Bloom" draws from coffee culture, referring to the pre-infusion process that enhances aroma and ensures a richer crema, while subtly evoking floral notes often found in specialty coffee. "Box" denotes its compact, cube-like design, echoing the idea of a curated flower box: small yet full of vibrant potential. BloomBox embodies Ciarra's mission to craft appliances that enrich everyday routines with both innovation and care.

"We designed Bloombox for urban explorers who expect great-tasting, reliable coffee that fits effortlessly into their dynamic routines—whether they're working from home, or exploring the outdoors," said a Ciarra spokesperson. "It makes brewing intuitive and enjoyable—just snap it on, bloom it up."

The BloomBox will be available starting September 23, 2025, exclusively through Ciarra's official online store. For more information, visit:EU: https://www.ciarraappliances.com/products/ciarra-bloombox-portable-expresso-machine-cbpcm551-pUS: https://us.ciarraappliances.com/products/ciarra-bloombox-portable-expresso-machine-cbpcm551-p

Follow Ciarra on Social Media:https://www.instagram.com/ciarraappliances

Press Release Contact:Ciarracs-us@ciarraappliances.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778403/Ciarra_BloomBox_Portable_Espresso_Machine.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciarra-launches-bloombox-a-portable-espresso-machine-for-barista-quality-coffee-anywhere-302564267.html

