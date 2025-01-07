ClariMed Appoints Ross Dehmoobed as Vice President of Software and Launches Comprehensive Digital Health Services

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, has announced the appointment of Ross Dehmoobed as its Vice President of Software and Digital Services.

With nearly two decades of experience in software engineering and leadership across safety-critical and regulated industries, particularly medical devices and automotive, Ross brings a wealth of expertise across the spectrum of medical device software. His extensive background spans in vitro diagnostics (IVD), patient monitoring, cell therapy, digital pathology, and much more, where he has consistently delivered innovative, scalable, secure software solutions that meet rigorous regulatory standards, advance the digitization of healthcare and diagnostics, and exceed client expectations.

In his new role as Vice President of Software and Digital Services at ClariMed, Ross will spearhead the company's efforts to advance its software and digital health capabilities, focusing on building a world-class team, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional value to clients. His leadership will ensure ClariMed continues to develop transformative solutions in areas such as software development, UX/UI design, AI/ML, cloud and connectivity, and cybersecurity. These efforts will support the company's mission to revolutionize healthcare and diagnostics through cutting-edge digital solutions while maintaining a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction.

"Ross's appointment represents a significant milestone in ClariMed's growth trajectory," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "His deep expertise in regulated industries and proven track record in developing compliant software solutions will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities and delivering enhanced value to our clients."

Before joining ClariMed, Ross held the position of Vice President of Software and Platforms at Veranex (previously Fusion Biotec), where he played a pivotal role in building and scaling a multidisciplinary software team. Under his leadership, the team grew capabilities across embedded systems, mobile, cloud, and web solutions, with a strong focus on software quality and cybersecurity. Ross also drove initiatives that enhanced client value through innovative software strategies and ensured seamless delivery of compliant solutions for regulated industries.

"At ClariMed, I look forward to expanding our software and digital health capabilities and to building a team of trailblazing experts who can redefine the digitization of healthcare and diagnostics. Growing and mentoring high-performing teams has been a hallmark of my career, and I'm excited to replicate that success here. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation in AI/ML, cloud connectivity, and cybersecurity, delivering transformative solutions that empower healthcare organizations, deliver exceptional value for our clients, and ensure their satisfaction," said Ross Dehmoobed.

Ross's leadership, technical expertise, and strategic vision will further strengthen ClariMed's position as a global industry leader in the human factors and medical device industries.

About ClariMed:

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@clarimed.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591736/ClariMed_Inc_Ross_Dehmoobed.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo_v2.jpg