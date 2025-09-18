Coehl unveils iPhone 17 cases in soft colours and shimmer for the modern minimalist

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - Coehl has revealed its iPhone 17 Resin Designer Series, featuring translucent cases in soft pastels with delicate shimmer finishes. The four-piece collection ranges from sparkling silver to gentle lavender gradients, concealing high-level impact defense and wireless charging compatibility within subtle sophistication. Models Mirelle and Serina introduce further ease, their integrated straps blending function and elegance for all-day wear.

The Resin Designer Series quartet consists of Crystelle (Sparkling Silver), Soléa (Glitter Hearts), Lyra (Lavender Haze), and Rosara (Pink Haze). Each design captures light differently—subtle, radiant, and refined—transforming your device with quiet brilliance. Crafted with care, the series is fully compatible with magnetic charging and provides protection against drops of up to 8 feet. Designed exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Lyra blends twilight lavender with a delicate starry shimmer, capturing the calm beauty of dusk in motion.

Mirelle and Serina carry this standard forward with distinct design philosophies—crafted for seamless mobility, true hands-free living, and intuitive security.

Mirelle embodies quiet luxury with a refined textured finish, subtle metallic accents, and a matching lanyard for timeless elegance.

Created for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, Mirelle embodies quiet luxury through its textured leatherette exterior with superior hybrid impact defense and Champagne Gold accents. Offered in Ebony, Shell Pink, Lint Green, and Pecan Brown, each is paired with a coordinating lanyard for subtle utility.

Serina reflects nature’s gentle moments, where sky, sand, and stillness converge — its fluid lines moving effortlessly with your day.

In contrast, Serina draws inspiration from nature’s serene horizons. Its smooth exterior resists fingerprints and debris, while a microfibre lining ensures inside-out resilience. A wrist strap adds practical versatility, with Dewdrop Blue, Cloud Pink, and Milk Sand completing the palette. The line spans the entire iPhone 17 range.

The Resin Designer Series, alongside Mirelle and Serina, launches as part of Coehl's comprehensive iPhone 17 collection, which also includes the established IML Designer Cases and Waterfall Designer Cases. All lineups share consistent protection and magnetic charging for the style-conscious and practical-minded woman.

View the full range at coehl.co. Stay connected with Coehl’s design journey on Instagram and Facebook, alongside others who appreciate intentional style and sophisticated simplicity.

About Coehl

Created for women, crafted for embracing life’s journeys. Coehl (“co-elle”) is founded on the belief that women are multifaceted and fluid in their everyday lives. Taking inspiration from organic textures and natural shapes, the brand designs personal case collections that are unique, versatile and inspiring – sharing the same qualities found in women today.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hashtags: #Coehl

Contatti:

Immediapress

Media contact :

Krystle Koo

krystle@uniqcreation.com



COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.