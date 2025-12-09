Comarch Named a Strong Performer in Loyalty Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

KRAKÓW, Poland, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. The report, authored by John Pedini, evaluated the most significant providers in the industry to help professionals select the right partner for their needs.

Strategic Vision

According to the Forrester report, "Comarch is best suited for global, multibrand, multiregion enterprises that require industry expertise in airlines, fuel-retail, and financial services".

The report also states "Comarch views loyalty technology as the catalyst for CX and martech, resulting in a roadmap focused on automation, AI, and modularity".

Community and User Engagement

In this evaluation, Comarch received the highest score possible in the Community criterion. The report notes that "Comarch has an exceptionally busy live-event schedule and a large online community for users to learn and discuss best practices".

"We believe our placement in the Forrester Wave evaluation reflects our unwavering commitment to technical excellence and strategic alignment with the evolving needs of global enterprises," said Sami Nachawati, Consulting Director at Comarch. "Our focus on leveraging AI and ensuring a modular, highly configurable platform gives our clients the agility needed to deliver a superior customer experience."

Access the Full Report

To examine the complete evaluation and learn more about Comarch's placement, access the full The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025 report here: https://www.comarch.com/trade-and-services/loyalty-marketing/resources/forrester-wave-loyalty-platforms-q4-2025/

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Comarch

Comarch was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland. It's one of the biggest IT company in Europe and carries out projects for the leading Polish and global brands in the most important sectors of the economy. Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries on 6 continents have used Comarch services, among others: Allianz, Auchan, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING and LG U+, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone.

CONTACT: michal.ostasz@comarch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120901/COMARCH_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.