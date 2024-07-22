Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Contributing to Lower Power Consumption in Server with High-efficiency, High-airflow Cooling Fan Motor Drive Control: Nuvoton Releases Industrial 48V Direct Drive Motor Driver IC

22 luglio 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KYOTO, Japan, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) announced on July 8 the launch of a new 48V direct drive motor driver IC that enables high efficiency and high airflow with high speed rotation in fan motors.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202407123567/_prw_PI1fl_92dLE2oI.png

For more information, please visit:https://www.nuvoton.com/products/motor-drivers/motor-driver-ics/brushless-dC-Motor-drivers-BLDC/

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/contributing-to-lower-power-consumption-in-server-with-high-efficiency-high-airflow-cooling-fan-motor-drive-control-nuvoton-releases-industrial-48v-direct-drive-motor-driver-ic-302202338.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Motor drive Control Direct drive Motor driver IC drive motor driver microchip
Vedi anche
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza