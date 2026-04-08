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CoVet Earns ISO 27001 Certification to Support Secure AI Workflows in Veterinary Medicine

08 aprile 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet, the AI copilot built to reduce administrative burden for veterinary professionals, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the leading international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The certification establishes a rigorous framework to identify risks, enforce controls, and continuously improve how sensitive data is protected.

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For veterinary clinics, that data extends well beyond medical notes. Practices manage patient histories, diagnostic results, treatment plans, client contact and billing information, and internal communications, all of which must remain secure, accurate, and accessible. CoVet's certification confirms that these data types are protected through structured risk management, access controls, encryption practices, and ongoing monitoring.

As more practices bring AI into the exam room, security expectations are rising alongside performance. Veterinary teams need systems that not only document visits efficiently but also safeguard the full lifecycle of client information. ISO 27001 certification signals that CoVet meets those expectations with audited, globally recognized controls.

"Veterinary teams shouldn't have to trade efficiency for security," said Yannick Bloem, CEO of CoVet. "ISO 27001 sets a high bar for how data is handled, from access permissions to incident response, and achieving it reflects how seriously CoVet takes that responsibility."

Built by veterinary professionals, CoVet enables teams to stay present during appointments while reducing after-hours documentation. Its security framework includes strict data access policies, infrastructure protections, and continuous risk assessment processes aligned with international standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PIPEDA, and SOC2 Type 2.

"AI has to earn its place in the clinic," said Mike Parent, COO of CoVet. "This certification reflects the systems and discipline behind our platform. It means clinics can trust that the data supporting their care delivery is managed with the same rigor they apply to medicine."

As CoVet expands to support new workflows and specialties, its ISO 27001-certified ISMS provides a foundation for maintaining security, resilience, and accountability across evolving clinical environments.

About CoVetCoVet is an AI-powered clinical copilot built by veterinary professionals, for veterinary professionals. Designed to reduce administrative burden and prevent burnout, CoVet automates SOAP notes, transcribes consultations, and streamlines client communication, saving clinics over two hours per veterinarian, per day. Trusted by thousands of users across six continents, CoVet helps veterinary teams reclaim their time and refocus on what matters most: exceptional patient care. Learn more at www.co.vet

Media Contact: covet@983group.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covet-earns-iso-27001-certification-to-support-secure-ai-workflows-in-veterinary-medicine-302736442.html

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