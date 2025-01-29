Crypto Landscape 2025: SOFTSWISS Unveils Game-Changing Trends

GZIRA, Malta, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin has shattered records, soaring past €100,000 per coin, marking a pivotal moment in cryptocurrency history. SOFTSWISS, a global tech provider with over 15 years of expertise and a trailblazer in crypto integration for iGaming, highlights transformative trends redefining the digital currency landscape.

According to Statista, the global cryptocurrency market's revenue is estimated to reach almost €44 billion in 2025, with an expected 861 million users. As crypto adoption grows, global regulations are likely to tighten, focusing on AML (Anti-Money Laundering), KYC (Know Your Customer), and investor protection. Companies must navigate frameworks like Europe's MiCA and US oversight by the SEC and CFTC. While compliance increases costs, it fosters trust and positions businesses for growth in regulated markets.

Bitcoin's adoption and US interest in making it a reserve asset strengthen its role as a store of value and market hedge in future-focused portfolios.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: "While crypto remains a risky asset, its long-term growth potential and increasing institutional adoption suggest it could be a valuable addition to a diversified retirement portfolio. The key is understanding the asset, investing consistently, and viewing it as a long-term strategy rather than a short-term speculation."

For example, saving €100 monthly in Bitcoin over ten years could have transformed €12,000 into over €120,000, illustrating its potential for financial security.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency has become essential for businesses and consumers, with crypto payments evolving into an industry standard. Seamless, low-cost, and fast transactions are now fundamental.

Max Krupyshev, CEO at CoinsPaid, notes: "The shift from holding to spending will be one of the biggest transformations of 2025. Expect more companies to accept and settle in crypto, making it as easy as using a credit card. And yes, customised tokens are part of this too – they're fun, they're liquid, and they work."

Building on this, leading iGaming brands like Rollbit and Shuffle use proprietary tokens to boost engagement, enabling seamless integration, reduced volatility, and exclusive perks. These tokens create internal ecosystems with unique rewards and potential partnerships. However, their development demands significant resources and marketing budgets to build trust, which can divert focus from delivering high-quality entertainment.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international technology company that develops innovative solutions for the iGaming industry. Its expert team has over 2,000 employees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608451/SOFTSWISS_Crypto_Trends_2025.jpg