Dawn Health and Merck Launch Next-Generation Digital Ecosystem for Growth Disorders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Health and Merck have launched the next-generation digital ecosystem for growth disorders, designed to support patients with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), their caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs). This marks a step forward in digital solutions for GHD, enhancing accessibility, usability, and clinical support.

Over the past year, Dawn Health and Merck have worked closely to evolve the mobile app and HCP portal at the core of this ecosystem. Built on the end-to-end Dawn Platform, the updated tools offer a more intuitive and engaging experience. The updated app combines playful, child-friendly elements with a structured layout that supports caregivers. The redesigned HCP portal enables efficient treatment tracking and delivers timely clinical insights. Enhanced security and localization capabilities support global rollout.

This release introduces key foundational capabilities. Future updates will expand the ecosystem with AI-powered features, including growth predictions, personalized treatment guidance, and real-time data capture through connected devices.

"At Dawn Health, we're committed to transforming digital health with solutions that make a real difference in patients' lives. This collaboration with Merck reflects our dedication to creating user-centered products that deliver tangible value to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Powered by the Dawn Platform, this ecosystem is designed to scale and evolve with the needs of growth disorder care. Working alongside a partner so focused on improving outcomes in growth disorders is a true privilege," said Alexander Mandix Hansen, CEO of Dawn Health.

This partnership underscores a shared vision: to rethink care through technology and set a new standard in growth disorder management.

About Dawn Health Dawn Health is a global leader in digital health, specializing in the development of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), Digital Therapeutics (DTx), and connected health solutions. Accelerating the launch of digital solutions to market, the Dawn Health product suite drives innovation to change the lives of people with chronic conditions. Through close partnerships with the life sciences industry, Dawn Health creates digital health products that transform patient care through an empathetic and human-centric approach.

