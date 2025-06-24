DeepL accelerates global business connectivity and document translation with new languages

COLOGNE, Germany, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced the addition of three new languages to its platform: Vietnamese, Hebrew and an early access version of Thai, currently available on the DeepL API. These updates bring the total number of languages supported by DeepL Translator to 36, further empowering businesses around the world to overcome communication barriers and drive global growth and connectivity.

Additionally, DeepL has enhanced its document translation functionality by adding support for Arabic and Traditional Chinese. The addition of the two languages ensures users can translate entire documents in seconds, while maintaining the original formatting.

"The introduction of these languages is a direct response to demand we're hearing from our customers and will significantly enhance their daily operations," said David Parry-Jones, CRO at DeepL. "Vietnamese and Thai, in particular, are crucial for our manufacturing clients, enabling their teams to communicate swiftly and effectively with colleagues and partners across the Asia-Pacific region."

The expansion of DeepL's language support underscores the company's ongoing commitment to delivering precise, enterprise-grade translations tailored to real business needs. By adding these highly requested languages, DeepL is enhancing support for organizations operating across diverse linguistic and cultural contexts.

Key announcement highlights include:

Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL, emphasized the vital role of Language AI in reshaping global communication. "More than 200,000 global business customers rely on the DeepL platform to operate and grow across borders. With every new language we add, we build a bridge between people and markets, expanding businesses' reach and accelerating their ability to compete globally."

Learn more about DeepL and experience the new languages today at www.deepl.com.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 200,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions, specifically tuned for language, to transform business communication, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

