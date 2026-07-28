Demand for EVs continues its growth across Europe with Chinese brands increasing market share, new OLX data shows

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every electric vehicle market tracked by OLX Group ("OLX") is still growing at double or triple-digit rates, and Chinese automotive brands are capturing a growing share of that demand, according to new data published today.

OLX, a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across seven markets, has today published The Great Acceleration: East Meets Electric, which examines consumer demand for electric vehicles across five OLX automotive marketplaces: La Centrale (France), Autovit (Romania), Standvirtual (Portugal), Otomoto (Poland), and AutoTrader (South Africa).

The data shows EV adoption maturing into a structural trend rather than a short-term reaction: every market measured has now sustained double or triple-digit year-on-year EV lead growth, even as these growth rates ease from previously seen highs. Chinese automotive brands remain central to that story, with MG and BYD now among the leading Chinese brands in four of the five markets, as manufacturers continue to expand the availability of EVs at accessible price points.

Key findings

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX, said: "The story our data tells is straightforward: where EV adoption is accelerating, demand for Chinese automotive brands is accelerating with it. That is no coincidence - Chinese manufacturers are actively expanding the market, bringing electric vehicles to consumers at lower price points than ever before. This means EVs are now more accessible for more people. The transition to electric mobility is happening faster, and more broadly, because Chinese manufacturers are in it."

EV demand remains strong

Consumer interest in EVs remains high across all five markets, with every market recording double or triple-digit year-on-year growth in EV leads. France leads at 206%, followed by South Africa at 154.6%, Romania at 66%, Portugal at 60%, and Poland at 34.3%.

Portugal remains the most mature EV market, with electric vehicles accounting for close to one in seven leads on the platform (14.9%).

The report finds that demand, which surged in the months following the outbreak of the conflict in Iran in February 2026 as fuel costs and energy security became more prominent considerations for consumers, has since settled into a steadier, sustained pattern consistent with structural adoption rather than a short-term reaction.

Chinese automotive brands are helping unlock EV growth

As EV demand matures, Chinese automotive brands are moving from early experimentation to a phase where a smaller number of manufacturers are converting early interest into durable market share. MG and BYD now feature among the leading Chinese brands in four of the five markets tracked.

France recorded the strongest increase in consumer demand for Chinese automotive brands, rising 276% year-on-year - more than double the next-fastest market, Romania (119%). Portugal (74%) and Poland (95%) also recorded strong increases as Chinese manufacturers continued to expand their presence.

Chinese manufacturers continue to adapt to local market conditions. In Romania, where EV prices declined nearly 8% year-on-year, the increased availability of Chinese-made vehicles continues to expand access to more affordable electric vehicles. This differs from France, where consumer interest in Chinese automotive brands keeps growing despite a 25% increase in EV prices, reflecting sustained demand in a supply-constrained market.

Chinese manufacturers adapt to local market dynamics

While EV demand is strong across all five OLX markets, the report shows Chinese manufacturers continuing to adapt their vehicle offering, pricing and market positioning to reflect each market's stage of EV adoption.

Portugal, Europe's most mature EV market, continues to show Chinese brands competing on technology and model choice as much as price, with Xpeng now among the leading brands alongside MG and BYD. Poland remains the group's most diversified Chinese brand market by brand count, with MG, BYD and Omoda leading.

South Africa represents a different stage of market development. Chinese brands account for the highest share of demand in the group (7.31%), led by Haval, but that demand is concentrated on petrol and hybrid SUVs rather than EVs – just 0.3% of Chinese brand demand there is electric. This reflects the influence of local infrastructure, driving conditions and consumer preferences, with Chinese manufacturers adapting their approach to each market rather than pursuing a single strategy across all five.

Methodology

All figures are drawn from leads-based consumer activity across OLX Group's five automotive marketplace platforms. La Centrale (France), Autovit (Romania), Standvirtual (Portugal), Otomoto (Poland) and AutoTrader (South Africa). "Leads" refers to meaningful user engagement: views, enquiries, and contact events. Data is as at 30 June 2026. Full methodology is available in the report.

About OLX Group

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds AI-native marketplaces people trust, serving millions of people, professionals and businesses across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands, OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

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