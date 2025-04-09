circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
10:48
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Desay Battery Unveils Latest Energy Storage Solutions at Middle East Energy Dubai 2025

09 aprile 2025 | 10.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HUIZHOU, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a pioneer in energy storage, presented its newest self-developed products and solutions at Middle East Energy Dubai 2025, the Middle East's most influential exhibition for power and renewable energy. The participation underscored the company's commitment to advancing sustainable energy technologies in the region.

The exhibition highlighted Desay Battery's advanced battery cell technology, featuring a wide array of products. These included high-performance lithium-ion cells (DLP-100, DLP-280, DLP-314) and the innovative DSP-60 sodium-ion battery.

Beyond cell technology, Desay Battery introduced its modular energy storage systems, with scalable 100Ah and 280Ah lithium modules and 52S battery packs for versatile integration. For commercial and industrial use, the company presented the Lumos 215kWh and 344kWh C&I DC ESS energy storage cabinets. Residential offerings included 10-25kWh LV Residential ESS and 21kWh HV DCDC Residential ESS (280Ah), providing efficient, space-saving options for homes.

Additionally, Desay Battery displayed large-scale infrastructure solutions such as Vita 5MWh Utility ESS liquid-cooled container storage system for grid support and UPS battery cabinets for critical backup power as well.

"The Middle East is at a crucial stage in its shift to renewable energy, driven by a strong need for carbon reduction and economic change," said Jerry Li from Desay Battery "Our participation in this exhibition underscores our expertise and innovation in energy storage solutions, specifically designed to endure the region's challenging high-temperature and high-humidity environments and enables us to engage with industry professionals across the Middle East."

With over 20 years of expertise in the lithium battery industry, Desay Battery has established itself as a leader in the development and design of lithium battery PACK, system integration, and smart manufacturing technology for high-end systems. The company offers one-stop services, including BMS/EMS design, integration, and testing. It also operates a modern automated production facility and a high-standard battery performance test lab. Desay Battery's dedication to full lifecycle quality control, safety management, and innovative design has secured its position on Bloomberg's Tier 1 energy storage ranking for Q1 2025.

As the Middle East energy storage market continues to evolve, Desay Battery is strategically positioned to expand its presence in the region. The company remains focused on providing high-quality, region-specific products and services, reinforcing its dedication to being a reliable and trusted partner in supporting the Middle East'senergy transition and renewable energy goals. For more information, please visit http://www.desayest.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658624/Dubai_invitation_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-battery-unveils-latest-energy-storage-solutions-at-middle-east-energy-dubai-2025-302421415.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

